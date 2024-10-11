Robbers loot valuables at Juba church

The Assistant Priest of Holy Rosary Parish in Juba said robbers stormed the church premises early on Friday and escaped with several valuable items including a television set.

Clergyman Linus Kang said the burglars broke into the church compound at around 3:00 AM while the religious leaders were asleep.

Among the missing items, according to Priest Kang, are a television set, fans, a sound system, while other missing items are yet to be established.

He also said the burglars who first broke into the kitchen, also barged into the Chapel and carried with them some items.

“It’s true that it happened. I think they took the TV, they took the sound amplifies and then they opened the Chapel and took a few things,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“We are yet to confirm what they took but the TV and the fans are not there. That was at 3AM, in the morning, we were sleeping.”

Photos seen by Eye Radio showed, the robbers escaped by climbing over the church fence using a cross as a ladder.

In 2023, suspected armed goons broke into St. Francis Assisi Parish in Eastern Equatoria State and looted valuables including money, a laptop, and three bottles of Altar wine, a cleric said.

Father Modi Darious Vincent whose residence was also raided in the incident, said the burglars took 700,000 pounds meant for church activities from his room and his personal belongings including a lab-top computer and solar batteries.

