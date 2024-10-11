11th October 2024
19 killed in separate attacks in Central Equatoria: Govt

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

Scene of the killing of 10 young boys in Wonduruba. (-)

Central Equatoria government reveals that 19 people were killed in different attacks in the state this week as it pledges to identify and bring to justice culprits behind the incidents including a “heinous massacre” of 10 boys in Wonduruba.

The state’s Acting Minister of Information and Communication Gerald Francis said, in a press statement, that the victims lost their lives in an “absurd act of violence and cowardice” targeting innocent civilians.

The state government said it is shocked by what it describes as horrific massacre of 10 youths in Wonduruba Administrative Payam, and nine others in Kulipapa of Ganji Payam of Juba County.

It said armed individuals kidnapped the juveniles from their homes at midnight, shot at some of them, while others were hacked with machetes in cold blood.

The Wonduruba attack occurred hours after fighting between rival factions of the National Salvation Front (NAS) in the outskirts of the area, and after the convoy of visiting Governor Jadalla headed for Yei.

“The government…expresses its deepest sorrow and condemnation over the horific massacre. This heinous act is a grave violation of human rights and a threat to peace and stability of the people of Central Equatoria and will not go unabated,” Francis said.

“The state government in collaboration with national authorities and security forces will conduct investigations to identify those responsible for this barbaric act and hence assure the public that swift action will be taken to ensure justice and peace prevails.”

Governor Jadalla’s administration expressed its condolences to families of the victims, according to the statement.

 

