18th March 2025
Remains of late Eye Radio journalist Wote to arrive in Juba on March 19

Remains of late Eye Radio journalist Wote to arrive in Juba on March 19

Author: Madrama James | Published: 4 hours ago

Charles Wote died of liver complications on March 15 while undergoing treatment in Kampala. (-)

The remains of late Eye Radio journalist Charles Wote will arrive from Kampala to Juba on Wednesday afternoon, according to a committee overseeing arrangements for his burial.

Alhadi Hawari, the deputy head of the committee overseeing the arrangements, said the casket will arrive at Juba International Airport tomorrow at 2:30 pm.

He said, upon arrival, the body will be taken to the Funeral Home on Bilpam Road for the night.

On Thursday, it will be brought to Nazareth Church for an overnight vigil, and on Friday morning, the body will be transported by road to Yambio.

Hawari described it as a significant moment, especially for the family, colleagues, and the Azande community that Charles Wote was a part of.

Mr. Hawari told Eye Radio that Charles Wote’s passing is a loss, and the arrival of his body marks a crucial point for those who want to honor him.

“On behalf of the committee, let me announce to the general public the arrival and burial arrangements for the body of our late beloved brother and colleague Charles Wote who died in Kampala over the weekend on Saturday while under treatment,” he said.

“Through the efforts made by our colleague Obaj Okuj Shaqawa, the body is scheduled to arrive at Juba International Airport on Wednesday 19th March at 2:30 PM. Upon arrival, the body will be taken to the Funeral Home on Bilpam Road in Munuki for the night.”

Wote died in the morning of March 15, 2025 due to liver cancer. He was the producer of Eye Radio’s flagship program, the Dawn being hosted by Emmanuel Joseph Akile.

