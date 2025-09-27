27th September 2025

Presidential Envoy Adut settles 47M SSP water bill at Juba Prison

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 3 hours ago

Honorable Adut Kiir, Senior Presidential Envoy, arrives for her visit to Juba Prison on Friday, September 26, 2025. (Courtesy of Office of Senior Presidential Envoy)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Senior Presidential Envoy for Special Programs Adut Kiir, on Friday, intervened at Juba Central Prison, settling a massive accumulated water bill of 47 million South Sudanese Pounds (SSP).

According to a statement from the Presidential Envoy’s office, the payment fulfils a key promise made by the envoy to support the institution and secure the release of inmates convicted of petty crimes.

During her visit, Director of Prisons General Joseph Benjamin confirmed that Adut had settled the accumulated debt.

In response, the Envoy called for the prison to be granted exemptions on future water bills to help support the essential institution.

Adut emphasized that the community has not forgotten the prisoners, noting that many represent a vital workforce and intellectual resource, including doctors, teachers, and nurses. She affirmed, “This is why she will never relent in her efforts to secure their release.”

Appeals and Gratitude

Prison officials praised the Envoy’s intervention, noting that her visits have encouraged other dignitaries, including the Chief Justice, to engage with the facility.

General Benjamin took the opportunity to appeal for a modern maximum-security prison and an upgraded Vocational Training Centre to reduce overcrowding and equip inmates with practical skills for life after release.

Officials also highlighted ongoing needs such as sporting activities, rehabilitation programs, and food support.

As a token of gratitude, prison authorities and inmates presented Adut and President Salva Kiir with a mango tree plant, symbolizing hope and renewal for the prison community.

