South Sudan’s energy cost quadruples that of EAC countries: official

The Country Manager of African Development Bank (AfDB) has revealed that the average cost of electricity in South Sudan is four times higher than that of countries in the East African region.



Business intelligence platform, Statista indicates that South Sudan has one of the world’s lowest electricity access rate – with only 8.4% of its 13 million population having access to electricity power.

The government has been considering options of importing hydroelectricity from the region and building damns in a bid to find solutions to its energy problems.

AfDB Country Manager Themba Bhebhe said one kilowatt per hour in South Sudan costs more than 40 cents, compared to about ten cents in the region.

According to him, the high cost of electricity makes it difficult for industries in the country to flourish and export goods.

“Apart from the supply, just the cost of energy in this country. From what I understand, the average price for energy tariff here in South Sudan is 42 cents per kilowatt hour,” he said on the eve of the 60th anniversary of African Development Bank, in Juba on Monday.

“So, you are a domestic consumer, you are commercial or industrial, but this 42 cents per kilowatt hour is the average. So, if you look at the average pay in the region, it is about 10 cents.”

“I think per kilowatt hour, so which means you cannot manufacture anything from South Sudan and export it on account of the cost of energy.”

Mr. Bhebhe said he believes the Bank can transform the energy sector in South Sudan. He underscored that AfDB has supported two major projects on energy sector in the country.

These include the rehabilitation of electricity network in Juba and importation of electricity from Uganda to South Sudan. He said the average cost of electricity may soon reduce from 42 cents to 12 cents per kilowatt hour.

“We have just approved a big project in December for importing electricity from Uganda. From the economic analysis that we have done, it shows that you reduce the cost of the tariff from about 42 cents to about 12 or 11 cents per kilowatt hour.”

“You are not only addressing the issue of the cost but you are also addressing the issue of access to energy. There were pledges of about 50 billion resources. So, part of my job is to see that some of that money comes to South Sudan to support the energy sector.”

The Juba Electricity Distribution Cooperation (JEDCO), a private-public partnership between the government and the Ezra Construction & Development Group (ECGD), is the main electricity supplier in Juba.

In January, the Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria raised concerns over JEDCO power service, citing high electricity tariffs and poor implementation that allegedly fails to meet the needs of Juba city residents.

Speaking during the launch of South Sudan Energy Access Project, Paulino Lukudu Obede criticized the high cost of electricity.

He said the tariff remains unaffordable for the majority of residents, despite the state government providing land for the project free of charge.

