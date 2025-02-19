U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky found not guilty of firearm assault

19th February 2025
Authors: Tekjwok Lam | Diko D Andrew | Published: 3 hours ago

Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, appears in court during his felony assault trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on February 14, 2025 in Los Angeles. Patrick T. Fallon - Pool/Getty Images

U.S. Rapper A$AP Rocky, who is longtime partner of singer and businesswoman Rihanna, was found not guilty firing a gun at a former friend, acquitting him of charges that carry 24 years in prison.

A jury in Los Angeles acquitted the musician, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, on two felony assault charges, according to the BBC.

The plaintiff Terell Ephron had claimed the Grammy-nominated hip-hop star opened fire at him during an argument on a Hollywood street on 6 November 2021, grazing the joint of his fingers with one of the shots.

Rocky denied the charges, arguing that the weapon was a prop gun and that his former friend, who calls himself A$AP Relli, was only after money.

Meyers was seen diving into the courtroom’s gallery to hug supporters including his partner, Rihanna, after the verdict was delivered, thanking jurors for “saving” his life, according to the Associated Press.

After a three-week trial, the jury deliberated for just three hours to reach the verdict that spared Rocky.

On the eve of trial, Rocky turned down a prosecution offer of just six months in jail, along with probation and other conditions, if he would plead guilty to one count.

AP reported that prosecutors and their witnesses said that he was beefing with the complainant A$AP Relli with whom he had been in a crew since high school.

They said the two men met up in Hollywood on Nov. 6, 2021, and after a scuffle Rocky pulled the gun and fired twice at Relli, who said one of the shots grazed his knuckle but was not seriously hurt.

