South Sudanese mourn Bishop Paride Taban

South Sudanese from all walks of life have taken to social media to remember the life of veteran Bishop Paride Taban, who passed away in Nairobi Kenya on Wednesday.

Bishop Taban, regarded by many as the pillar of faith during South Sudan’s difficult years of struggle for independence, “returned to our heavenly father” on November 1, 2023, after being unwell for sometimes, the Church announced.

The Catholic Bishops and the Catholic Church in South Sudan and Sudan said in a joint statement “the Good Shepherd called him on the day of the Solemnity of All the Saints.”

South Sudan Council of Church (SSCC) ’s Secretary General, Fr. James Oyet said the passing of his Lordship Emeritus Bishop Paride Taban is a great loss for the Church and the country.

“The Secretary-General Fr. James Oyet extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of bishop Paride and the entire Christian denomination across the country for the unfortunate demise of the most important figure in the history of the country,” he said, as reported by the church-run Catholic Radio Network.

The news of his death invoked outpouring tributes on social media from South Sudanese government officials, institutions and the public at home and in the diaspora.

“Sun rise, Sun set. May His Name be glorified. One of the finest Souls has departed. RIP,” posted Oyet Nathaniel, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, on his Facebook page.

“Your lesson in love and service was heard and learned. You have shown us South Sudanese, Africans, humanity, what it means to be a true shepherd and to exhibit the likeness to God,” said Dr. Jok Madut Jok, a senior researcher and professor.

South Sudan embassy in London, where Bishop Taban visited during his recent UK trip, said the man-of-God “was an embodiment of peace, humility, faith and compassion, which earned him the Hubert Walter Award for Reconciliation and Interfaith Cooperation.”

Yei River County Commissioner Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa said the fallen bishop “gave us hope to fight on during the most difficult moments of the SPLM/A struggle,” adding that he will never die “but will continue to be the faithful icon of our liberation struggle.”

“Great lose to the Christian family and South Sudan for this humble soul.

Keep resting with Angel high the heaven His Lordship,” said social media user, Bith Kiir Deng.

Bishop Taban was born in 1936 in South Sudan’s Eastern Equatoria State. He was ordained on 24 May 1964 and consecrated a Bishop on 4 May 1980 in Kinshasa by Pope John Paul II.

He started his Episcopal Ministry in May 1980 as Auxiliary Bishop of the Juba Archdiocese before becoming the first Bishop of Torit and the co-founder and first leader of the South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC).

Taban also sent to Rwanda in the aftermath of the 1994 genocide for reconciliation efforts.

Bishop Taban is remembered for his efforts in promoting peace and reconciliation in South Sudan, particularly during the civil war that ravaged the country for many years.

He reportedly played a crucial role in facilitating dialogue and mediating conflicts between different ethnic groups the latest of which was establishing the Holy Trinity Peace Village in Kuron, which aimed to provide a safe space for people from different tribes to come together, heal, and build a peaceful future.

Upon his retirement, the clergyman co-chaired the nation-wide peace initiative dubbed the National Dialogue in 2017 before stepping down.

In 2019, when the country was still brewing hot from post-war tension, Bishop Taban repeatedly urged the peace parties to embrace the religious teachings of forgiveness and reconciliation ahead of the formation of the next transitional government of national unity.

