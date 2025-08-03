South Sudan urges Kenya to lower trade costs

NAIROBI, Kenya (Eye Radio) —The South Sudanese Ambassador to Kenya is urging the Kenyan government to address significant trade barriers, calling the high cost of a customs bond a major obstacle for traders.

During a meeting with Regina Ombam, the Principal Secretary at Kenya’s Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry, Ambassador Anthony Louis Kon highlighted several key challenges affecting bilateral trade.

Ambassador Kon was particularly vocal about a fee that traders must pay to guarantee goods passing through Kenya reach South Sudan.

He emphasized that the cost is “just too high” and is one of the biggest challenges facing South Sudanese businesses.

“We talked about the trade imbalance,” Kon told Eye Radio, noting that while Kenya exports a lot of goods to South Sudan, little goes the other way.

“I believe this needs to change. We must support our South Sudanese businesses to grow, produce, and access the market, including right here in Kenya.”

The ambassador also raised concerns about long delays, high charges, and complicated paperwork, all of which are serious issues for South Sudanese businesspeople operating in Kenya.

He proposed a formal Memorandum of Understanding to help both countries better coordinate business forums and trade fairs.

Ambassador Kon stressed the vital role Kenya plays as a trade partner, stating that the Port of Mombasa and the Northern Corridor are “not just transporting roads.

They are lifelines for our economy and our people.” He has asked the principal secretary to help find “real solutions to make things easier for our people.”

