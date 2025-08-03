3rd August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   South Sudan urges Kenya to lower trade costs

South Sudan urges Kenya to lower trade costs

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

Regina Ombam, Principal Secretary at Kenya’s Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry and South Sudan Ambassador to Kenya, Anthony Louis Kon - Courtesy

NAIROBI, Kenya (Eye Radio) —The South Sudanese Ambassador to Kenya is urging the Kenyan government to address significant trade barriers, calling the high cost of a customs bond a major obstacle for traders.

During a meeting with Regina Ombam, the Principal Secretary at Kenya’s Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry, Ambassador Anthony Louis Kon highlighted several key challenges affecting bilateral trade.

Ambassador Kon was particularly vocal about a fee that traders must pay to guarantee goods passing through Kenya reach South Sudan.

He emphasized that the cost is “just too high” and is one of the biggest challenges facing South Sudanese businesses.

“We talked about the trade imbalance,” Kon told Eye Radio, noting that while Kenya exports a lot of goods to South Sudan, little goes the other way.

“I believe this needs to change. We must support our South Sudanese businesses to grow, produce, and access the market, including right here in Kenya.”

The ambassador also raised concerns about long delays, high charges, and complicated paperwork, all of which are serious issues for South Sudanese businesspeople operating in Kenya.

He proposed a formal Memorandum of Understanding to help both countries better coordinate business forums and trade fairs.

Ambassador Kon stressed the vital role Kenya plays as a trade partner, stating that the Port of Mombasa and the Northern Corridor are “not just transporting roads.

They are lifelines for our economy and our people.” He has asked the principal secretary to help find “real solutions to make things easier for our people.”

Popular Stories
SSPDF and Ugandan Army exchange fire in Kajo-Keji County – Gen Lul 1

SSPDF and Ugandan Army exchange fire in Kajo-Keji County – Gen Lul

Published July 29, 2025

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner 2

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner

Published July 31, 2025

Kuol Manyang declares Kenyan-lead peace talks dead 3

Kuol Manyang declares Kenyan-lead peace talks dead

Published July 30, 2025

UNICEF, UNFPA, UN Women global offices relocating to Nairobi from New York by 2026 4

UNICEF, UNFPA, UN Women global offices relocating to Nairobi from New York by 2026

Published July 29, 2025

Kajokeji Comm’r: Thousands displaced, several feared dead after UPDF attacked area 5

Kajokeji Comm’r: Thousands displaced, several feared dead after UPDF attacked area

Published July 29, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan urges Kenya to lower trade costs

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudanese deportees recount ordeal in Sudanese prison

Published 3 hours ago

Bright Starlets shine with national pride despite semi-final loss to Mali

Published 4 hours ago

Western Equatoria Speaker condemns killing of education official

Published 5 hours ago

WES education official killed in Yambio, Police confirm

Published 5 hours ago

Tonj East communities to surrender guns, says Governor’s office

Published August 2, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.