South Sudanese deportees recount ordeal in Sudanese prison

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 3 hours ago

Border post at Wunthou in Renk County of Upper Nile State|Courtesy

RENK, Upper Nile State (Eye Radio) — Nearly 100 South Sudanese nationals, accused of supporting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have been deported from Madani Central Prison in Sudan and have arrived in Renk, Upper Nile State, with harrowing accounts of their time in custody.

The group of young men, many in their twenties, arrived on July 27, 2025, after months of torture, starvation, and inhumane living conditions.

Some were so weak they could barely walk, and twelve were in critical condition, requiring immediate transfer to Renk Civil Hospital.

Speaking to Eye Radio, one of the deportees who requested anonymity shared their story. He said that after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) took over Wad Madani, they were rounded up and imprisoned.

“After a series of torturing and investigation, it appeared that we didn’t commit any crime or show that we worked for the RSF,” he explained.

With the support of NGOs for transportation, the group was handed over to the government of South Sudan at the Wounthao border crossing.

Another prisoner, Ngong Grang from Aweil, described his ordeal as a matter of luck to have survived. He said many of his fellow inmates died in detention.

“We have been beaten and taken to army detention centres in Madani. No food and bathing. Many of us died,” he said.

Grang noted that while some are held for six months, he and others were held for up to a year because there was no one to advocate for their release.

Oken Odok, a youth from Fashoda County, expressed his deep disappointment with the SAF. While civilians were happy to see the SAF take control of the town, their joy quickly turned to sorrow when they were arrested and accused of collaborating with the RSF.

“When the SAF took over, all civilians were happy, but we never expected that this situation could happen… they accused us as part of RSF because they think we were in cooperation with RSF,” he stated.

According to the deportees, one prisoner died just before their release, and thirteen others remain in prison after being coerced into confessing to affiliations with the RSF.

