South Sudan, Uganda army chiefs hold security meeting

South Sudan’s army chief, Gen. Santino Deng Wol, held a security meeting on Saturday with his Ugandan counterpart, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, amid simmering border disputes between the two countries.

Ugandan army chief Gen. Muhoozi – the son of President Yoweri Museveni and Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations reportedly met CDF Gen. Deng at a military headquarters in Kampala.

A statement from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) said the high-level talks focused on regional security issues of mutual interest.

“The two military leaders acknowledged the longstanding relationship between Uganda and South Sudan, committing to further enhancing military to military relations, that are equally historic,” reads the statement on UPDF website.

The meeting was reportedly attended by several top Ugandan military brass including Deputy CDF Lt Gen Sam Okiding, Airforce Commander Lt Gen Charles Okidi, the Deputy Commander Land Forces Maj Gen Francis Takirwa and the Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security Maj Gen James Birungi.

On the other hand, South Sudan’s defence chief, Gen. Santino Deng, was also accompanied by senior military officials from his country, the statement said.

Details of the meeting were not immediately disclosed and Eye Radio attempted to reach SSPDF Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai for more insights, but he declined to comment.

But it comes at a time of deepening border tension of Magwi, Budi, Lamwo, Nimule, Kajo-Keji, and Moyo – which on some occasions escalated to conflicts among various ethnic groups inhabiting the border.

State and local government officials on South Sudan’s side of the border have accused the Ugandan army of driving away South Sudanese villagers from their land, constructing roads, establishing checkpoints, resettling Ugandans and facilitating illegal logging in those areas.

In September 25 2024, Central Equatoria governor said the Ugandan encroachment into Kajo-keji County is due to displacement of natives to refugee camps and “vulnerability of the bordering communities” resulting from lack of services.

In 2017, Uganda and South Sudan agreed on a blueprint for redrawing their common border in 2027 – a deal expected to end the long-simmering border conflicts.

