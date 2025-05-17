South Sudan, Uganda, and CAR launch 1,100km regional road project

Fort Portal, Uganda (Eye Radio) – South Sudan, Uganda, and the Central African Republic (CAR) have signed a historic agreement to jointly fund the construction of a 1,100-kilometre trade road network aimed at enhancing regional integration and economic development.

In October 2024, President Yoweri Museveni pledged to engage South Sudan in constructing a road linking the town of Yei to the main highway.

The move followed discussions between President Museveni and CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadéra in Kampala, where the leaders explored ways to enhance regional trade through improved infrastructure.

Ugandan media reported that on Friday, May 16, President Museveni hosted a high-level meeting at Fort Portal State Lodge, where delegations from Uganda, South Sudan, and the CAR unveiled plans for a major infrastructure project aimed at boosting regional trade and connectivity.

The focus of the meeting was a proposed 1,100-kilometre road project that will connect Uganda to the CAR via South Sudan.

Leaders hope the new route will open up trade across the three countries and improve access to markets where connections are currently limited or nonexistent.

Delegations praised the presidents of the three countries—President Museveni, President Salva Kiir, and President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of CAR—for their leadership in tackling regional infrastructure and security challenges.

The meeting built on previous discussions held in March 2025, when Uganda and CAR reviewed plans for the Bangu-Kampala Road project. This new tripartite initiative expands those plans to include South Sudan.

Agreed Routes

Leaders confirmed the connection points for the road project. These include:

Uganda to South Sudan: Kampala–Karuma–Nimule–Juba–Kaya–Yei–Juba.

South Sudan to Central African Republic: Juba–Mundri–Mambe–Yambio–Ezo–Bambouti–Obo–Sibuti.

Phased Approach

The road project will be developed in stages:

Phase I (Short-term): Focuses on urgent repairs—gravel road upgrades and bridge maintenance to improve immediate access.

Phase II (Medium to long-term): Involves paving gravel roads and restoring existing paved routes.

The countries also agreed to jointly mobilize funding for the long-term development of the corridor, aiming to turn it into a major trade route.

Technical Committee Formed

A Tripartite Technical Committee (TTC) has been formed, made up of officials from ministries of Transport, Infrastructure, Public Works, Defence, Foreign Affairs, and Internal Affairs. The team will inspect the proposed roads, finalize route alignments, and prepare feasibility studies.

Civil Aviation Deal

On the sidelines of the meeting, Uganda and CAR signed a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) and a Memorandum of Understanding. These agreements pave the way for Uganda Airlines to launch flights to CAR, enhancing air connectivity between the two nations.

Commitment to Integration

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to regional cooperation. They emphasized the importance of reducing transport costs, improving security, and increasing the movement of goods and people across borders.

The visiting ministers from CAR and South Sudan thanked President Museveni for his hospitality. A follow-up meeting will be held once the technical team completes its inspections. Dates will be announced through diplomatic channels.

The meeting ended with the signing of the BASA and a joint communiqué.

Attending the meeting were Honourable Gen. Katumba Wamala, Uganda’s Minister of Works and Transport; Honourable Simon Mijok Mijak, South Sudan’s Minister of Roads and Bridges; Honourable Eric Mathieu Rokosse-Kamot, Central Africa’s Minister of Equipment and Public Works; and technical officials from various ministries responsible for transport, infrastructure, and public works.

President Museveni closed the meeting by thanking participants for their commitment to building stronger regional ties through trade and infrastructure.