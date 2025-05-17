SPLA Day: Sarah Nyanath honors liberation legacy, calls for renewal of SPLM/A principles

JUBA, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) – A former member of the Red Army and Girls’ Battalions, Sarah Nyanath Elijah Yong has called for renewed national unity, a return to the founding principles, and a steadfast commitment to the vision of a just, democratic, and prosperous South Sudan.

In a statement marking the 42nd anniversary of the SPLA/M liberation struggle, Nyanath honored the sacrifices of the fallen and urged leaders and citizens alike to uphold the core values of the movement—freedom, justice, equality, and the rule of law.

She also praised the role of women and young people in the liberation effort, recalling the more than 600 children, including over 60 girls, who were sent to Cuba for training as future nation builders.

Nyanath emphasized that preserving the legacy of the struggle requires service, sacrifice, and unity in diversity—not identity-based politics or betrayal of the SPLM/A’s founding vision.

“This day is a living testament to our people’s unwavering resolve and the enduring pursuit of freedom, justice, and equality,” she said in her message commemorating the 42nd anniversary of SPLM/A’s founding on May 16, 1983.

Tribute to Her Family’s Role in Liberation

Nyanath honored her father, Elijah Yong Kier, and her family for their pivotal role in the liberation movement. She noted how her family served as a bridge through multiple phases of South Sudan’s struggle—from the Anya-Nya movements to the formation of the SPLM/A.

“Our family stood at the crossroads of history, steadfast in the cause of liberation,” she said.

Honoring the Red Army and Girls’ Battalions

Sarah Nyanath paid special tribute to her fellow Red Army members and the Girls’ Battalions, recalling the 600-plus children—more than 60 of them girls—who were sent to Cuba for training and education during the struggle.

“These young pioneers, molded by adversity, were torchbearers of our nation’s future,” she said, calling their courage and sacrifice a beacon for generations to come.

Acknowledging the Path to Independence

Nyanath recognized President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his leadership team for their role in achieving South Sudan’s independence in 2011.

“I recognize with deep gratitude the pivotal role played by our Commander-in-Chief… who midwifed our independence in 2011,” she stated, crediting his leadership at a historic juncture for fulfilling the dreams of millions.

Saluting Patriots from Northern Sudan and Global Allies

The former Red Army member extended appreciation to SPLM/A comrades from the three areas of Abyei, Nuba Mountains, and Southern Blue Nile, led by Comrade Yasir Arman, for their commitment to the vision of a united and inclusive New Sudan.

She also expressed gratitude to regional and international allies who stood with South Sudan through both war and peace. “Your steadfast support… has been instrumental in our journey.”

Remembering the Fallen and Reaffirming the Cause

In a solemn reminder of the cost of liberation, Nyanath urged all South Sudanese to honor the memory of over 2.5 million lives lost by upholding the SPLM/A’s core values and continuing the mission of nation-building.

“Compared to the ultimate sacrifice of our fallen heroes and heroines, our service is a lighter burden, but a sacred duty,” she emphasized.

Call to Uphold Founding Principles

Nyanath reiterated the SPLM/A’s founding principles—democracy, decentralization, unity in diversity, self-determination, and the rule of law—as non-negotiable. Straying from them, she warned, would betray the cause of liberation.

“In unity we stand, shining in prosperity, harmonious in justice,” she declared, invoking a biblically grounded call for moral leadership and national healing.

A Rallying Cry for a New Generation

She concluded with a powerful call to action, urging South Sudan’s citizens—especially the youth and living liberators—to recommit themselves to building a nation where “liberty, dignity, and prosperity are the birthright of all.”