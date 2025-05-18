Outgoing Akobo Commissioner calls for end to violence

Akobo, Jonglei State (Eye Radio) — The outgoing Commissioner of Akobo County, Puok Nyang Tutjiek, has urged communities across Jonglei State to break the cycle of road ambushes, abductions, and cattle raids, calling for lasting peace and coexistence.

The commissioner of Akobo County was suspended in April by Governor Dr. Riek Gai Kok. Nyang is a member of Riek Machar’s SPLM-IO party.

Dr Riek has appointed Kueth Makuach as the new Commissioner of Akobo.

In a statement released on May 13, 2025, Tutjiek reflected on his term, highlighting achievements in governance, peacebuilding, and community development.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Akobo and political leaders for the trust and confidence placed in him, thanking both the community and the national leadership for their unwavering support throughout his 22-month tenure.

“I thank the Akobo community for your support—whether in hard or soft times, I gave you my all,” said Tutjiek. “My love for this community is unwavering.”

Tutjiek acknowledged his appointment by President Salva Kiir Mayardit and offered special thanks to First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny, who nominated him for the commissioner role on July 30, 2023.

He also recognized the governors he worked under in Jonglei State—Denay Jok Chagor, Majoub Biel Turuk Dak, and Dr. Riek Gai Kok—calling them “sources of experience” during his leadership journey.

Tutjiek emphasized the importance of sustainable peace between the Nuer, Dinka Bor, and Murle communities, urging continued efforts to end cycles of road ambushes, abductions, and cattle raids.

He credited dialogue with the Murle community for the safe return of over 30 abducted women and children during his tenure.

“Akobo is ready to support leadership that works for peace. Do not listen to those who sow division,” he urged. “Be proud Akobians, Lou Nuer, Nuer, and South Sudanese.”

Reflecting on his time in office, Tutjiek highlighted several key achievements made under his leadership.

These include the establishment of the Akobo Teaching Hospital in 2024—marking a milestone in the county’s healthcare system—and the successful reopening of MTN mobile network services in the same year.

He also noted the ongoing construction of the Walgak MTN Tower, expected to be completed in 2025, which aims to improve communication in remote areas.

In the media and education sectors, his administration oversaw the launch of Akobo Peace Radio in December 2023, as well as the construction of primary schools in Buong and Walgak to enhance access to education for boys and girls.

Additionally, the community raised over $20,000 to build classrooms at Akobo Primary School, demonstrating strong local commitment to education.

On matters of peace and reconciliation, Tutjiek facilitated the reunification of women and children who had been abducted, returning them safely to their families.

He also reported the installation of safe drinking water tanks in key areas and the completion of blood compensation cases for 77 individuals, promoting community healing and justice.

Furthermore, he supported cultural preservation efforts, including initiatives to honor traditional institutions—such as the planned recognition of the historical marriage of Kuoth Pam (Jok Badeng).

As he departs from office, Tutjiek reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to the SPLM-IO movement and encouraged his successor to continue serving the people with dedication.

He called on the Lou Nuer and broader Nuer community to prioritize peace, unity, and reconciliation, emphasizing that sustainable development depends on internal harmony and collective responsibility.