South Sudan to bolster cyber security as hackers target Kenya

The Deputy Minister of Information said government institutions and agencies must enhance cyber security to avoid online security breaches, which recently occurred in neighboring Kenya.

Jacob Maiju Korok was speaking at a Cybertech Conference in Kigali Rwanda on Tuesday.

On July 28, the Kenyan government confirmed a cyber-attack on its private and public sectors – disrupting access to electronic services.

An online group of hackers calling themselves Anonymous Sudan later claimed responsibility saying it responded to Kenya’s meddling in Sudan’s affairs.

Meanwhile, a similar trend of online hacking occurred earlier in South Sudan where Facebook pages for government institutions, agencies, and celebrities were taken over by socalled Anonymous South Sudan.

Addressing the conference, Deputy Minister Korok said the country will set online policies and enhance its cyber security capacity.

“This conference is very important to us as South Sudanese. There is a lot of criminal activity on social media, and we are facing a lot of challenges. this meeting will give us a lesson,” Maiju said.

“These lessons can enhance the capacity of our country so that we can mitigate all these cyber-crimes that are happening around the region.”

“We recently heard about a cyber-attack on Kenya. So, we need to put our house in order by setting policies that can support us to prevent and keep our rescuers in good shape and to protect our citizen in South Sudan.”

The deputy minister further said this will help the county to mitigate all criminal activities.

He explained the reason behind participation in the tech conference.

