2nd August 2023
Upper Nile governor sacks Mayor Tharjath

Published: 1 hour ago

James Odhok, Governor of Upper Nile state - Credit: Eye Radio/Lou Nelson

Upper Nile State governor, James Odhok has relieved the town Mayor of Malakal City Koang Tharjaz Thoch Chuol and appointed Chuol Lualweng Wol Tel as the new mayor, according to the governor’s press unit.

Tharjath who is a member of the SPLM-IO was appointed by Governor Budhok Ayang in October 2021.

He replaced Francis Anyang who was then made the deputy mayor for infrastructure.

 

 

 

