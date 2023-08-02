2nd August 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   President Ruto makes officials sign performance contracts

President Ruto makes officials sign performance contracts

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 16 mins ago

President William Ruto vowed to end the cycle of leaders taking advantage of taxpayers

Kenya’s President William Ruto has offered performance contracts to officials as a way of measuring the performance of their ministries and state agencies.

Kenyan state officials have been signing similar contracts as a way of measuring the performance of their ministries and state agencies for the past 20 years.

The president reportedly barred multiple officials who were supposed to sign the contracts for arriving late for the  event

He vowed to address the misuse of taxpayers’ money as well as to put a halt to the cycle of unfulfilled promises.

“It will not be business as usual. I made a commitment to the people of Kenya that there will be no money to steal. There is only money to deliver on the projects and aspirations of Kenyans,” he added.

“If you cannot keep time with your employer, you have basically dismissed yourself. It’s just as simple as that,” he said.

“If you do not take this performance contracting seriously it means we do not take the contract with the people of Kenya on performance seriously,” the president added.

According to local media reports, multiple senior government officials were prohibited from entering State House in the capital, Nairobi, and left waiting in the car park as the event ensued.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Deng Mtoto arrested after Artists Union wrangle 1

Deng Mtoto arrested after Artists Union wrangle

Published Thursday, July 27, 2023

How Burundians are lured to S.Sudan 2

How Burundians are lured to S.Sudan

Published Sunday, July 30, 2023

Juba, Russian Company ink deal on digital mapping of S.Sudan’s minerals 3

Juba, Russian Company ink deal on digital mapping of S.Sudan’s minerals

Published Monday, July 31, 2023

SSFA General Assembly to discuss Juba Stadium deadlock 4

SSFA General Assembly to discuss Juba Stadium deadlock

Published Friday, July 28, 2023

Juba Commissioner allocates 6,000 plots to owners in Gorom 5

Juba Commissioner allocates 6,000 plots to owners in Gorom

Published Monday, July 31, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Couple appeals for help in $3,500 surgery for deformed baby

Published 10 mins ago

President Ruto makes officials sign performance contracts

Published 16 mins ago

South Sudan to bolster cyber security as hackers target Kenya

Published 2 hours ago

Upper Nile governor sacks Mayor Tharjath

Published 3 hours ago

Govt, UN partners launch Aweil Rice Scheme research center

Published 16 hours ago

Government urged to speed up constitution-making process

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd August 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!