President Ruto makes officials sign performance contracts

Kenya’s President William Ruto has offered performance contracts to officials as a way of measuring the performance of their ministries and state agencies.

Kenyan state officials have been signing similar contracts as a way of measuring the performance of their ministries and state agencies for the past 20 years.

The president reportedly barred multiple officials who were supposed to sign the contracts for arriving late for the event

He vowed to address the misuse of taxpayers’ money as well as to put a halt to the cycle of unfulfilled promises.

“It will not be business as usual. I made a commitment to the people of Kenya that there will be no money to steal. There is only money to deliver on the projects and aspirations of Kenyans,” he added.

“If you cannot keep time with your employer, you have basically dismissed yourself. It’s just as simple as that,” he said.

“If you do not take this performance contracting seriously it means we do not take the contract with the people of Kenya on performance seriously,” the president added.

According to local media reports, multiple senior government officials were prohibited from entering State House in the capital, Nairobi, and left waiting in the car park as the event ensued.

