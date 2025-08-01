1st August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   South Sudan starlets advance to FIBA women’s world cup qualifying tournaments

South Sudan starlets advance to FIBA women’s world cup qualifying tournaments

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 9 hours ago

The team edged past their Ugandan counterpart by 68 to 67 points|Courtesy

South Sudan’s women’s basketball team has secured a place in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifying tournaments after advancing to the semifinals of the 2025 Women’s Afro Basket.

Alongside Nigeria, Mali, and Senegal, Nigeria’s also earned qualification, representing Africa among the 24 national teams that will battle for World Cup slots in four global qualifying tournaments scheduled for March 2026.

The Bright Starlets edged out Uganda in a thrilling 69–68 victory, earning a ticket to both the next round of the continental championship and their first-ever appearance at a FIBA World Cup.

South Sudan made it to Abidjan with a wildcard. They lost both Group B games against Mali 53-55 and Cameroon 63-70, but redeemed themselves in the round of 16.

After finishing third in the group, South Sudan defeated Egypt 75-65 to qualify for the quarter-finals to meet Uganda. They won and reached the semi-finals.

South Sudan will face Mali in the semi-finals on August 2, as they continue their journey toward claiming the African title.

While Nigeria will face Senegal.

South Sudan, Mali, Nigeria, and Senegal will join a group of 24 national teams that will compete in four FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 qualifying tournaments.

Each tournament features six teams, and the tournaments will determine the 16 teams that will compete in the Women’s World Cup in Germany.

Brazil, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Colombia will represent the Americas in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Tickets for the World Cup Qualifying Tournaments went to the following Asian and Oceania teams: Japan, China, Korea, the Philippines, New Zealand, and Australia.

The European representatives are the 2026 World Cup hosts, Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, and Turkey.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF and Ugandan Army exchange fire in Kajo-Keji County – Gen Lul 1

SSPDF and Ugandan Army exchange fire in Kajo-Keji County – Gen Lul

Published July 29, 2025

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner 2

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner

Published July 31, 2025

Kuol Manyang declares Kenyan-lead peace talks dead 3

Kuol Manyang declares Kenyan-lead peace talks dead

Published July 30, 2025

UNICEF, UNFPA, UN Women global offices relocating to Nairobi from New York by 2026 4

UNICEF, UNFPA, UN Women global offices relocating to Nairobi from New York by 2026

Published July 29, 2025

Kajokeji Comm’r: Thousands displaced, several feared dead after UPDF attacked area 5

Kajokeji Comm’r: Thousands displaced, several feared dead after UPDF attacked area

Published July 29, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Unprovoked UPDF attack on Kajo-Keji ‘regrettable’ -Governor Rabi

Published 7 hours ago

South Sudan ambassador to India dies in New Delhi at 63

Published 9 hours ago

South Sudan starlets advance to FIBA women’s world cup qualifying tournaments

Published 9 hours ago

Incumbent Augustino, former president Francis cleared to contest SSFF top seat

Published 10 hours ago

South Sudan, Israel deepen bilateral ties with focus on trade & technology

Published 12 hours ago

Juba, oil giants forge plan to revive crude output

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.