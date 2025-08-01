Incumbent Augustino, former president Francis cleared to contest SSFF top seat

The Electoral Committee of the South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF) has officially cleared three out of four candidates vying for the federation’s top leadership ahead of the much-anticipated elections scheduled for August 15, 2025.

The approved presidential candidates are incumbent SSFF President Augustino Madut, former President Francis Amin Michael, and legal practitioner Kamil John. The fourth aspirant, Teng Deng, was disqualified for not meeting the federation’s eligibility requirements.

The committee also confirmed the eligibility of three candidates for the position of First Vice President and another three for Second Vice President, one of whom is a woman, marking a notable step toward gender inclusivity in South Sudanese football governance.

In the race for the Executive Committee, 21 applications were received, including two from women. However, two candidates were disqualified due to non-compliance with the electoral criteria.

A total of 38 voting delegates have been cleared to participate in the election. These include representatives from 16 Local Football Associations, the Referees Committee, the Women’s Football Committee, and the Central Coaches Committee.

Speaking to the media during the announcement, Advocate Arnes Faulo Marino, spokesperson for the SSFF Electoral Committee, assured the public that the selection process was conducted with full transparency and in line with the federation’s statutes and electoral code.

“All applicants were thoroughly assessed based on clear eligibility criteria,” said Marino. “We focused on academic qualifications, football experience, and legal standing.”

According to the SSFF Electoral Code, candidates for President and Vice President must be South Sudanese nationals and residents, hold at least a Bachelor’s Degree, have no criminal convictions in South Sudan or by FIFA’s Ethics Committee, and possess a minimum of four years’ experience in football administration in South Sudan.

The canidates were also required to submit a declaration of no conflict of interest and provide four endorsement letters from recognized local football associations.

For Executive Committee aspirants, the minimum academic qualification is a Secondary School Certificate, with the same ethical and experience requirements.

“Any application that failed to meet these criteria was rejected based on reasons such as incomplete documentation or lack of relevant experience,” added Marino.

Disqualified candidates have the right to appeal within three days, by submitting a written petition to the Secretariat of the SSFF.

The elections will determine the leadership of the SSFF for the 2025–2029 term, a period expected to be pivotal in shaping the future of football development across South Sudan.