20th November 2024
South Sudan Premier League to open on 29th November

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 7 hours ago

El-Mereikh FC Bentiu in action against Young Stars FC Torit. (Photo: SSFA).

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has has set the opening date of South Sudan Premier League to November 29 unveiled details on the league venue in a consultative meeting with representatives of participating clubs.

The meeting held on Tuesday and attended by key members of the SSFA leadership and club representatives served as a platform to address concerns and share critical details about the much-anticipated league.

Speaking to club representatives, SSFA President General Agustino Maduot described the upcoming Premier League as a milestone for football development in South Sudan.

Mr. Maduot said SSFA is committed to ensuring that the league sets a strong foundation for professional football in the country.

On his part, the Head of SSFA Organizing Committee Isaac Wiyual presented an overview of the league structure and format – elaborating the competition’s schedule, logistics, and key requirements for the participating clubs.

This was to ensure that all stakeholders had a clear understanding of their roles and responsibilities in the successful execution of the league.

The football body’s Secretary General Victor Lual read out the resolutions agreed upon during the consultations including key dates and directives to streamline preparations for the league.

A total of 10 clubs have been identified to participate in the league scheduled to run until May 31, 2025. The official draw for the league will be conducted on November 24, 2024, to determine the fixtures for the season.

The final deadline for confirming the participating clubs is set for November 22, 2024.

The meeting concluded with assurances from SSFA leadership to work closely with the clubs to address any remaining challenges before the league’s commencement.

 

 

