Canadian Ambassador Joanne Minns presents credentials to President Kiir

The Canadian Ambassador to South Sudan, Joanne Minns presented her letters of credence to President Salva Kiir.



In her first official meeting with President Kiir on Wednesday, November 20, Ambassador Minns reaffirmed Canada’s enduring commitment to its relationship with South Sudan.

In a statement released by the embassy in Juba, the Canadian diplomat emphasized Canada’s shared values of peace, stability, democracy, and prosperity, underscoring Canada’s long-standing support for South Sudan’s development and future.

Ambassador Minns highlighted Canada’s assistance to South Sudan, particularly in key sectors such as health, education, food security, and sustainable livelihoods. She also emphasized Canada’s role in supporting an enabling environment for the country’s upcoming elections in December 2026.

This support includes direct investment in critical electoral institutions and South Sudanese-led organizations, with a special focus on women and youth-led initiatives across the country.

Canada is working closely with both local and international partners to ensure the success of the electoral process.

Regarding the elections, Ambassador Minns reiterated Canada’s unwavering commitment to supporting a credible and inclusive electoral process; one that is politically owned by the people of South Sudan and is inclusive of all political parties.

She called for an environment where free civic and political space is protected, and where the rule of law is upheld by a unified national force, operating under a single chain of command.

Ambassador Minns also emphasized the importance of the transitional government taking all necessary steps to provide the resources and infrastructure required to complete essential tasks before 2026 elections.

She highlighted the need for continued collaboration between South Sudan and its international partners to ensure a successful and peaceful electoral process that reflects the will of the people.

Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting South Sudan’s journey toward peace, stability, and democratic governance.

Ambassador Minns arrived in South Sudan in September 2024 and has previously served as Political Counsellor in Nairobi and Islamabad.

In Ottawa, she most recently was a Director in the Peace and Stabilization Operations Bureau at Global Affairs Canada.

She has also worked as the departmental lead on special immigration measures for Afghans, and as Deputy Director of North America policy and relations, a role in which she coordinated trilateral engagement, including for the North American Leaders’ Summit.

Prior to joining Global Affairs Canada, Ambassador Minns worked at the Privy Council Office and other federal government departments on a range of policy and programming files.

