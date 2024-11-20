20th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Canadian Ambassador Joanne Minns presents credentials to President Kiir

Canadian Ambassador Joanne Minns presents credentials to President Kiir

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 7 hours ago

Canadian Ambassador to South Sudan, Joanne Minns - Courtesy of Canadian Govt

The Canadian Ambassador to South Sudan, Joanne Minns presented her letters of credence to President Salva Kiir.

In her first official meeting with President Kiir on Wednesday, November 20, Ambassador Minns reaffirmed Canada’s enduring commitment to its relationship with South Sudan.

In a statement released by the embassy in Juba, the Canadian diplomat emphasized Canada’s shared values of peace, stability, democracy, and prosperity, underscoring Canada’s long-standing support for South Sudan’s development and future.

Ambassador Minns highlighted Canada’s assistance to South Sudan, particularly in key sectors such as health, education, food security, and sustainable livelihoods. She also emphasized Canada’s role in supporting an enabling environment for the country’s upcoming elections in December 2026.

This support includes direct investment in critical electoral institutions and South Sudanese-led organizations, with a special focus on women and youth-led initiatives across the country.

Canada is working closely with both local and international partners to ensure the success of the electoral process.

Regarding the elections, Ambassador Minns reiterated Canada’s unwavering commitment to supporting a credible and inclusive electoral process; one that is politically owned by the people of South Sudan and is inclusive of all political parties.

She called for an environment where free civic and political space is protected, and where the rule of law is upheld by a unified national force, operating under a single chain of command.

Ambassador Minns also emphasized the importance of the transitional government taking all necessary steps to provide the resources and infrastructure required to complete essential tasks before 2026 elections.

She highlighted the need for continued collaboration between South Sudan and its international partners to ensure a successful and peaceful electoral process that reflects the will of the people.

Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting South Sudan’s journey toward peace, stability, and democratic governance.

Ambassador Minns arrived in South Sudan in September 2024 and has previously served as Political Counsellor in Nairobi and Islamabad.

In Ottawa, she most recently was a Director in the Peace and Stabilization Operations Bureau at Global Affairs Canada.

She has also worked as the departmental lead on special immigration measures for Afghans, and as Deputy Director of North America policy and relations, a role in which she coordinated trilateral engagement, including for the North American Leaders’ Summit.

Prior to joining Global Affairs Canada, Ambassador Minns worked at the Privy Council Office and other federal government departments on a range of policy and programming files.

Popular Stories
EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan 1

EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan

Published November 14, 2024

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution 2

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution

Published November 15, 2024

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative 3

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative

Published November 15, 2024

South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 but miss out on AFCON spot 4

South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 but miss out on AFCON spot

Published November 14, 2024

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip 5

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip

Published November 19, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir fires SSRA boss Africano Mande

Published 33 mins ago

Road accidents kill 3,200 people every year in South Sudan: Report

Published 5 hours ago

Lakes government commissions Netherlands-built milk facility

Published 6 hours ago

SPLM-IO now backs Tumaini Initiative after abandoning it

Published 7 hours ago

Canadian Ambassador Joanne Minns presents credentials to President Kiir

Published 7 hours ago

South Sudan Premier League to open on 29th November

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

President Kiir fires SSRA boss Africano Mande

Read more...
Share