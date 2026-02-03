South Sudan Chamber of Commerce condemns rival ‘general assembly’

The South Sudan National Chamber of Commerce has condemned a rival group calling itself the chamber’s General Assembly, describing it as unconstitutional.

The warning comes after a group emerged on social media claiming to have conducted elections and appointed an interim chairperson to replace the current chairman, Lukak Losidik Legge.

Speaking at a press conference today, Legge denounced the move, saying the chamber operates under a recognized constitution, official stamp, and established leadership.

“Concerning what happened these days where a group elected themselves and formed a body, we condemn that body because it is unconstitutional and does not know the importance of the Chamber of Commerce,” Legge said.

“The South Sudan Chamber of Commerce has a constitution. The South Sudan General Assembly heading paper is different, while the Chamber of Commerce heading paper is yellow. It has a recognized stamp and signature of the leadership. We do not know this Chamber of Commerce General Assembly.”

Legge further urged the rival group to wait until the tenure of the current leadership ends in 2027 before seeking office legitimately.

“If they want position, you do not take it by force. We business people do not use force; our things are organized. Our tribe is the Chamber of Commerce license. If you want power, wait until our tenure finishes in 2027, you can come and contest for election,” he said.

