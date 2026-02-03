Hundreds of thousands of malnourished children at risk amid escalating violence

More than 450,000 children in Jonglei State are at risk of acute malnutrition as ongoing hostilities drive mass displacement and disrupt critical health and nutrition services, UNICEF South Sudan has warned.

An upsurge in violent clashes across Jonglei since the beginning of 2026 has reportedly displaced at least 250,000 people, particularly in the northern and central parts of the state.

“We are extremely concerned for women and children impacted by these violent clashes. These areas have some of the highest levels of child malnutrition, and a malnourished child without treatment is 12 times more likely to die,” said UNICEF Country Representative Noala Skinner.

“We are urgently calling for all parties to cease the violence and grant rapid, unimpeded, safe access for humanitarian aid and workers to reach highly vulnerable, displaced groups.”

UNICEF has warned that access to emergency aid in South Sudan is being severely restricted, as humanitarian agencies face obstacles traveling by river, air, and road. These limitations are preventing aid from reaching vulnerable populations in critical areas.

The UN agency reported that six counties in Jonglei State are either experiencing or approaching a stockout of therapeutic foods, essential for treating severely malnourished children.

Across the country, 17 health facilities have closed due to conflict, forcing the suspension of associated nutrition services. UNICEF also confirmed 10 incidents of looting of health and nutrition supplies, five of them in Jonglei.

Despite these challenges, UNICEF continues to respond to the crisis. Water purification equipment, buckets, and soap have been sent to Duk County amid fears of a cholera outbreak.

In Akobo, emergency supplies—including malaria treatment, therapeutic food, and health kits capable of supporting over 10,000 people—have been dispatched.

UNICEF emphasized that ongoing restrictions and insecurity remain a major obstacle to reaching the most vulnerable populations in South Sudan.

