The embattled former Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga, is set to face 18 years imprisonment after he appeared in the Malabo court for his corruption trial.

Engonga had been detained at Black Beach Prison since September 2024 following the corruption probe, and unrelated to the over 400 sextapes involving high-profile women uncovered in his office and house.

He is facing embezzlement charges alongside several other former senior officials.

During Monday’s court proceedings, prosecutors detailed what they described as a sophisticated scheme to divert public funds for personal gain.