Seven Years On: Ceasefire Monitoring Chair urges dialogue

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The Chairperson of Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) is calling on all parties to the peace agreement to end the violence and return to dialogue, warning that gains made over the past seven years are at risk of being reversed.

The 2018 peace agreement will mark its seventh anniversary tomorrow, September 12, having been signed in Khartoum, Sudan.

In a statement to Eye Radio on Thursday, Major General Teshome Anagaw Ayana, Chairman of CTSAMVM, stated that seven years after the signing of the 2018 peace agreement, they acknowledge the historic achievement of ending years of war.

However, CTSAMVM noted that in recent months, there has been a dangerous escalation of violence that puts those gains at risk.

Key provisions of the agreement, particularly those related to ending fighting, are being consistently and repeatedly violated by some of the signatory parties.

According to CTSAMVM, continuous attacks across large parts of the country are leading to civilian deaths, the destruction of villages, and mass displacement.

The body also noted that progress on developing a singular, unified force has been stalled, and cantonment sites meant to separate troops have been abandoned.

In an appeal to all parties, CTSAMVM urged an immediate halt to the fighting and called for adherence to the International Humanitarian Law.

The organization stressed that peaceful dialogue and a return to the full implementation of the agreement are the only way forward.

“War harms the communities and families of South Sudan, and dialogue will always be the best way to resolve conflict,” said Major General Teshome Anagaw Ayana, Chairman of CTSAMVM.

“We cannot forget all of the difficulties overcome and compromises reached to achieve the signing of the Peace Agreement in 2018.

We must therefore collectively protect it from erosion—it is the only agreement that exists and for the sake of the people of South Sudan it must be implemented.”

