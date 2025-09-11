11th September 2025

Foreign Ministry to downsize missions on Presidential order

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 6 hours ago

Ambassador Apuk Ayuel Mayen, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, addresses the media on Saturday, November 23, 2024 – Eye Radio/Lou Nelson

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is set to downsize staff in its foreign missions, a move aimed at reducing operational costs, spokesperson Apuk Ayuel announced today.

Speaking at a weekly media briefing on Thursday, September 11, Ambassador Apuk stated that the decision follows a directive from President Salva Kiir aimed at reducing the financial obligations of the country’s embassies and consulates.

“This is an internal administrative procedure,” she said. “Like I said last time, we were directed by His Excellency the President to reduce the financial obligations of our foreign missions, and the ministry is working out how to do that and will begin implementing the downsizing plan.”

Ambassador Apuk assured that despite the staff reduction, South Sudan’s foreign missions will continue to carry out their core functions, including strengthening diplomatic relations and safeguarding the rights and welfare of citizens abroad.

She added that while the primary goal is to cut costs, the ministry remains committed to delivering effective services to South Sudanese citizens living abroad and to strengthening the country’s diplomatic presence globally.

