Public urged to report unprofessional behavior by Joint Forces

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 9 hours ago

Major General Mangar Makeny, the Director of Joint Operations Forces in Juba - Credit: Darlington Moses/Eye Radio

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Commander of Joint Operations Forces in Juba has called on the public to report any unprofessional behavior or misconduct by personnel within the sectors.

In a recent Town Hall meeting hosted by Eye Radio, Major General Mangar Makeny clarified that the Joint Operations Sectors are not police stations.

Their primary role is to screen for criminal activities at night and hand over suspects to the appropriate police authorities for investigation and legal action.

He stressed that repurposing these sectors as police stations is a violation of the law.

General Makeny emphasized that his office will not tolerate misconduct. “The soldiers who are misbehaving to the public, if we get the information from the right person, we immediately prosecute them,” he stated.

“We have the police court and joint operation court, which connects with the army and national security; we immediately hold them accountable for the crime.”

He urged the public to report any violations directly to him, so he can hold the sector commander or other responsible parties accountable.

Juba is divided into six sectors, with joint operation forces comprising members of the police, army, and national security.

