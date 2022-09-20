20th September 2022
S.Sudan to secure fiber optic cable from Djibouti

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 hour ago

The government has signed an agreement with its Djibouti counterpart to connect fiber optic cable to South Sudan.

Fiber optic cables are designed for long-distance, high-performance data networking, and telecommunications.

According to the Monday deal, the cable shall be installed in South Sudan via Ethiopia aims to boost digital literacy and connectivity in the country.

In a statement on its official Facebook page, the Ministry of Information stated that the two countries will now form a technical team to deliberate on the project going forward.

The Minister, Michael Makuei Lueth signed the document on behalf of the government.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Vice President for Infrastructure Cluster Taban Deng Gai and senior officials from the Government of Djibouti.

In a related development, the ministry said, the government of South Sudan is also working with the World Bank to connect another Fiber optic cable to Juba from the Republic of Kenya.

