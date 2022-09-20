20th September 2022
NBGs Anti-corruption Commission Chairperson defies order to sack him

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

Anei Rok Akuei, sacked Northern Bahr el Ghazal Anti-corruption Commission Chairperson from SPLM-IO/ courtesy Photo

Northern Bahr el Ghazal’s State Anti-corruption Commission Chairperson has defied the governor’s order lifting his immunity and relieving him from office.

Governor Tong Akeen Ngor lifted Anei Rok Akuei’s immunity and sacked him from office on September 14th for labeling him corrupt.

“This is a wrong procedure and it’s a violation of the agreement. I am ready to defend it based on evidence for my reputation of evidence to indicate corruption in the state,” Rok said in response to the order.

Last month, Anei Rok claimed his commission established that the governor and finance minister concealed millions of pounds in taxes annually.

He also alleged that the two officials diverted vehicles meant for constitutional post holders to individuals not serving in the government.

This, he said, has forced some officials to foot to work and home.

Rok further accused governor Akeen of avoiding meeting with his investigation team.

Governor Akeen also opened a defamation case against Anei Rok for accusing him and the Finance Minister of embezzling public funds.

The Anti-graft commissioner was appointed on the ticket of the SPLM-IO under the 2018 peace agreement.

“I consider this lifting of my immunity unlawful since our center of power is President Salva Kiir Mayardit who can remove or lift constitutional stakeholder immunity in consultation with my political party, SPLM-IO.”

