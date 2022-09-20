Interior Ministry launches investigation into Malakal ‘targeted’ killings

The Ministry of Interior has dispatched a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate what appeared to be targeted killings in Malakal town of Upper Nile state, according to Major General Chol Atem, the area police commissioner.

The latest incident involved the killing of John Okony, the Director of Infrastructure in the Upper Nile state.

“The committee arrived from Juba a while ago [Monday] to the town. The committee consists of five members headed by Lieutenant-General Jackson Elia and four other members,” Atem confirmed to Eye Radio.

In July 2020, a public prosecutor in the state, identified as Thomas Aban Akol was killed by armed assailants.

Last year, top SSPDF General, Arop Okew, and peace activist Juliano Ambrose were shot dead while returning home from a market in the town.

In the same year, armed individuals shot at people who had turned up for the reception of the state governor, Budhok Ayang in the town.

Three people, including a woman, were killed as a result. Since then no culprits have been identified and punished for the crimes.

“The committee’s task is to investigate the reasons that led to the demonstration in the town. Its other mission includes investigation into all cases of killings, including the recent killing of the Director General of the state Ministry of Infrastructure and other murder cases,” he explained.

The committee is expected to complete its work within 10 days.

