17th November 2025

Roads minister Mijak in Addis Ababa for signing of regional infrastructure deal

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Minister Mijok Mijak sits with his Ethiopian counterpart|

South Sudan’s National Minister of Roads and Bridges, Simon Mijok Mijak, is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the signing ceremony of the ministerial agreement establishing the Djibouti–Ethiopia–South Sudan–Uganda (DESSU) Regional Transport Corridor Authority.

The agreement, which will formalize cooperation among the four nations, follows a technical and ministerial-level meeting held in Djibouti from October 21–22, 2025, where officials from South Sudan, Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Uganda reached consensus on the corridor’s framework.

Speaking to SSBC earlier, Minister Mijok Mijak described the corridor as more than a transportation route.

Ethiopia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics, Alemu Sime had said; “The DESSU Corridor is far more than just a framework of roads, railways, and ports. It is an artery of commerce, a conduit for regional integration, and a lifeline for the economic prosperity of our citizens. When our corridor functions seamlessly, our farmers can get their produce to the market faster.”

Uganda’s Minister of Works and Transport, Apollo Kachunko, described the infrastructure development as remarkable.

“It is a strategic lifeline that links our nations to global markets, enhances mobility, and promotes social and economic growth across the Horn and Eastern Africa,” he said.

While in Addis Ababa, Minister Mijak is also expected to engage Ethiopian authorities regarding the construction of the 320-kilometer Pagak–Mathiang–Maiwut–Palouch road, which will connect the two neighboring countries.

“Connectivity in our region and Africa indeed cannot be overstated. It runs our economies, it runs our communities, it runs our livelihoods. This corridor is a remarkable step forward in our countries’ journey toward growth and integration.”

The corridor project has seen significant financial backing. In November 2024, Ethiopia’s Parliament approved funding for the project, providing a $738 million loan to South Sudan for the construction of its section of the regional highway.

In return, South Sudan will supply petroleum products to Ethiopia, strengthening bilateral trade and cooperation.

