Group warns of rising deaths amid Bor hospital closure

A civil society organization in Jonglei state has urged authorities and medical personnel to reach an amicable settlement to end the standoff that has forced the closure of Bor Civil Hospital for more than a week, warning that the continued shutdown is only increasing the suffering of the people

INTREPID South Sudan’s appeal on Sunday follows a prolonged industrial strike in which doctors, nurses, and other staff locked down the state’s main referral facility in protest over what they described as forced relocation to insecure areas.

The closure—now entering its second week—has left thousands without essential medical care.

“To date, no sign of a deal has been struck between the hospital management and the civil servants. This is the only hospital with a capacity not found within the state. Its prolonged closure, therefore, only increases suffering of the people, said Deng Bol, ISS’s the Executive Director

According to ISS, the impact has already turned deadly. Two patients, a man and a woman, reportedly lost their lives from complications that could have been prevented had hospital services been available.

At least four pregnant women were also forced to deliver in unsafe conditions outside the hospital, the organization said, warning that more unreported cases are likely unfolding in residential areas.

“As a result, two avoidable deaths of a male and female patients have occurred, including about four expecting women who gave birth outside the hospital in unhealthy conditions. Many cases remain unreported in the residences,” he added

While acknowledging that strikes and other forms of civil disobedience are constitutionally protected, the group stressed that the grievances underlying the industrial action must be addressed respectfully and urgently.

It called on the hospital management, state authorities, and the striking civil servants to prioritize dialogue.

INTREPID South Sudan said it will continue monitoring the situation “with concerns and unreserved solidarity with the patients and the general public,” and extended condolences to the families of those already affected.

