17th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | Health | Jonglei State   |   Group warns of rising deaths amid Bor hospital closure

Group warns of rising deaths amid Bor hospital closure

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 7 hours ago

The Critical Care Center at Bor Hospital

A civil society organization in Jonglei state has urged authorities and medical personnel to reach an amicable settlement to end the standoff that has forced the closure of Bor Civil Hospital for more than a week, warning that the continued shutdown is only increasing the suffering of the people

INTREPID South Sudan’s appeal on Sunday follows a prolonged industrial strike in which doctors, nurses, and other staff locked down the state’s main referral facility in protest over what they described as forced relocation to insecure areas.

The closure—now entering its second week—has left thousands without essential medical care.

“To date, no sign of a deal has been struck between the hospital management and the civil servants. This is the only hospital with a capacity not found within the state. Its prolonged closure, therefore, only increases suffering of the people, said Deng Bol, ISS’s the Executive Director

According to ISS, the impact has already turned deadly. Two patients, a man and a woman, reportedly lost their lives from complications that could have been prevented had hospital services been available.

At least four pregnant women were also forced to deliver in unsafe conditions outside the hospital, the organization said, warning that more unreported cases are likely unfolding in residential areas.

“As a result, two avoidable deaths of a male and female patients have occurred, including about four expecting women who gave birth outside the hospital in unhealthy conditions. Many cases remain unreported in the residences,” he added

While acknowledging that strikes and other forms of civil disobedience are constitutionally protected, the group stressed that the grievances underlying the industrial action must be addressed respectfully and urgently.

It called on the hospital management, state authorities, and the striking civil servants to prioritize dialogue.

INTREPID South Sudan said it will continue monitoring the situation “with concerns and unreserved solidarity with the patients and the general public,” and extended condolences to the families of those already affected.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel 1

The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel

Published November 13, 2025

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core 2

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core

Published November 11, 2025

Nasir attack detective Gen. Wani transferred to police college amid Machar trial 3

Nasir attack detective Gen. Wani transferred to police college amid Machar trial

Published November 11, 2025

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal 4

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal

Published November 13, 2025

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official 5

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official

Published November 15, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Machar trial: Court directs witnesses to testify next Friday

Published 17 minutes ago

Marburg threat: Gov’t places counties along Ethiopia border on high alert

Published 30 minutes ago

Civil society calls on traffic police to clean up image amid misconduct allegations

Published 2 hours ago

Government ramps up readiness after Ethiopia confirms Marburg virus

Published 2 hours ago

Civil society urges force withdrawal after Yambio crossfire deaths

Published 3 hours ago

Tonj South locals agree to unarmed grazing, backs disarmament efforts

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.