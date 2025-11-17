17th November 2025

Tonj South locals agree to unarmed grazing, backs disarmament efforts

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Participants at the peace dialogue|Courtesy

Community leaders in Tonj South County, Warrap State, have agreed to move their cattle to the grazing areas without carrying firearms and pledged to surrender their weapons as part of ongoing disarmament efforts.

The leaders also urged neighboring communities to adopt similar unarmed grazing practices and called on the County Authority to regulate cattle movement to prevent further conflict.

The decisions were announced during a three-day peace dialogue underway in Akon-Cok Boma, where the Thony community is seeking to address internal disputes and reduce recurring communal violence.

Opening the meeting on behalf of the County Commissioner, Executive Director Abraham Dot Deng praised the initiative and encouraged participants to embrace forgiveness, unity, and long-term reconciliation.

Local authorities welcomed the commitments and reminded communities of the existing ban on cattle migration to Jur River County.

The dialogue is expected to conclude today with the adoption of final resolutions.

17th November 2025

