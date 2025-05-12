12th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Rights groups welcome UNMISS mandate extension, urge proactive civilians protection

Rights groups welcome UNMISS mandate extension, urge proactive civilians protection

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

UN Security Council meeting votes to extend UNMISS mandate. (UN TV)

The Pan-African Peacemakers Alliance (PAPA) and the Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA), have welcomed the decision by the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, 08/05/2025, to extend the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) until April 30, 2026.

This action followed nine-day “technical rollover” approved by the Council on 30 April to allow more time for negotiations.

The Security Council authorized the peacekeeping mission to “use all necessary means” to implement its mandate – including the protection of civilians, assisting aid delivery, supporting implementation of the 2018 peace agreement, and investigating violations of international law.

Three nations – China, Pakistan, and Russia – abstained.

The mandate renewal comes amid an increasingly volatile political and security situation in South Sudan, where the Head of UNMISS Nicholas Haysom warned ambassadors in April that the fragile peace deal is unravelling.

“We warmly welcome the mandate and its priorities. South Sudanese citizens are suffering and dying due to ongoing government bombardments, particularly in the targeted counties and other areas of Central Equatoria,” said the African Peacemakers Alliance (PAPA) and the Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA) in a statement.

The civil society organizations further urged the UNMISS to take bold and proactive steps during this extension period to ensure the protection of civilians and to hold all parties accountable for violations of human rights and humanitarian law.

“We hope the new mandate of the UN mission will provide hope to the civilian population facing
constant attacks. We urge the UN mission in South Sudan to be bold and proactive in fulfilling its mandate during this extension period,” the organizations added.

The rights organization went on to call on the UN mission to support and facilitate the efforts of CTSAMVM, RJMEC, and other implementation mechanisms to visit the areas affected by bombardments.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
‘Gunships and drones will come for you,’ VP Taban warns peace spoilers 1

‘Gunships and drones will come for you,’ VP Taban warns peace spoilers

Published May 9, 2025

SSPDF accuses SPLA-IO of ambushes, abduction along Juba-Rumbek Road 2

SSPDF accuses SPLA-IO of ambushes, abduction along Juba-Rumbek Road

Published May 5, 2025

SPLM-IO leader Oyet raises concern over alleged plan to restructure government 3

SPLM-IO leader Oyet raises concern over alleged plan to restructure government

Published May 8, 2025

VP Dr Bol Mel directs settlement of SSP 43 Billion and USD 75 million in pension arears 4

VP Dr Bol Mel directs settlement of SSP 43 Billion and USD 75 million in pension arears

Published May 6, 2025

Family of five killed after concrete wall collapses on them 5

Family of five killed after concrete wall collapses on them

Published May 5, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Sudan orders stoppage to South Sudan oil exports, cites RSF drones attacks

Published 48 mins ago

Captain credits team strategy in S. Sudan’s 5–0 victory over Djibouti

Published 1 hour ago

Rights groups welcome UNMISS mandate extension, urge proactive civilians protection

Published 2 hours ago

12 killed, 17 wounded in deadly cattle raid in Lakes State

Published 2 hours ago

30 IDP youth graduate with digital skills, thanks to support from STEMpower and SMARTAID

Published 22 hours ago

Farmers urged to heed rainfall warnings, delay planting in dry areas

Published May 10, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.