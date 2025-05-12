Rights groups welcome UNMISS mandate extension, urge proactive civilians protection

The Pan-African Peacemakers Alliance (PAPA) and the Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA), have welcomed the decision by the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, 08/05/2025, to extend the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) until April 30, 2026.

This action followed nine-day “technical rollover” approved by the Council on 30 April to allow more time for negotiations.

The Security Council authorized the peacekeeping mission to “use all necessary means” to implement its mandate – including the protection of civilians, assisting aid delivery, supporting implementation of the 2018 peace agreement, and investigating violations of international law.

Three nations – China, Pakistan, and Russia – abstained.

The mandate renewal comes amid an increasingly volatile political and security situation in South Sudan, where the Head of UNMISS Nicholas Haysom warned ambassadors in April that the fragile peace deal is unravelling.

“We warmly welcome the mandate and its priorities. South Sudanese citizens are suffering and dying due to ongoing government bombardments, particularly in the targeted counties and other areas of Central Equatoria,” said the African Peacemakers Alliance (PAPA) and the Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA) in a statement.

The civil society organizations further urged the UNMISS to take bold and proactive steps during this extension period to ensure the protection of civilians and to hold all parties accountable for violations of human rights and humanitarian law.

“We hope the new mandate of the UN mission will provide hope to the civilian population facing

constant attacks. We urge the UN mission in South Sudan to be bold and proactive in fulfilling its mandate during this extension period,” the organizations added.

The rights organization went on to call on the UN mission to support and facilitate the efforts of CTSAMVM, RJMEC, and other implementation mechanisms to visit the areas affected by bombardments.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter