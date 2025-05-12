Captain credits team strategy in S. Sudan’s 5–0 victory over Djibouti

JUBA (Eye Radio) – Captain of South Sudan’s U-20 women’s national football team credited their 5-0 victory over Djibouti on Saturday to disciplined execution of the coach’s tactics and smart exploitation of their opponent’s weaknesses.

The Bright Starlets launched their 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualification campaign spectacularly, routing Djibouti 5-0 in the first leg of the CAF first-round qualifiers at Juba National Stadium on Saturday.

The team wasted no time asserting its dominance, with Ludia Maika Justine opening the scoring in under a minute. The forward pounced on a hesitant clearance from Djibouti’s goalkeeper to ignite the home crowd early.

Djibouti managed to regain composure in midfield shortly after the early goal, but South Sudan’s relentless pressure, particularly down the right wing, proved too much to handle. Team captain Nancy Joseph Taban led the charge with surging runs and pinpoint crosses, while also anchoring the defense.

Speaking post-match, Captain Nancy praised the team’s discipline. “We stuck to the coach’s plan and capitalized on Djibouti’s weak points. We want to win the return leg and continue making South Sudan proud,” she said.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 25th minute through a brilliantly struck free-kick by midfielder Adong Joan Olwal. Her commanding midfield display—marked by sharp passing, strong defensive coverage, and tactical awareness—earned her praise from fans and teammates alike.

Monica Nakamu added a third just before halftime, nodding home from a well-placed corner in stoppage time. She wasn’t finished. The forward returned in the second half to score twice more in the 57th and 70th minutes, completing a well-deserved hat-trick and sealing South Sudan’s emphatic victory.

“It was a team effort, and I’m happy to contribute with three goals,” said Nakamu after the match. “We are focused on finishing the job in the second leg.”

Beyond the goals, the match highlighted South Sudan’s growing tactical maturity. Right back Nancy Taban was instrumental on both ends of the pitch, combining pace with precision delivery. Centre back Kiko Harreit broke up Djibouti’s counterattacks with composed tackles and smart positioning, while left back Paka John Abel impressed with a balanced performance in both defense and attack.

The second leg will also take place at Juba National Stadium on May 16, after Djibouti’s request to host the match in South Sudan. The winner of the two-legged tie will progress to the second round of CAF qualifiers, where they will meet the winner between Malawi and the Central African Republic.

The path to Poland 2026 is long, but South Sudan has made an emphatic first statement.

