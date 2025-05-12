12 killed, 17 wounded in deadly cattle raid in Lakes State

Rumbek, Lakes State (Eye Radio) – At least 12 people were killed and 17 others seriously injured in a deadly attack on Wuriang Payam of Rumbek North County, Lakes State, early Sunday morning. The attack was reportedly carried out by suspected armed youth from Unity State.

According to Lakes State’s Acting Minister of Information, Hon. William Koji Kerjok, the assailants are believed to have come from the neighboring counties of Mayendit and Panyijiar in Unity State.

“We have received reports of a very unfortunate incident. Criminals suspected to be from Unity State launched an attack on Rumbek North with the apparent intent of raiding cattle,” said Minister Kerjok. “They opened fire indiscriminately at night while people were asleep, killing 12 and injuring 17 others.”

He added that some of the stolen cattle were recovered through efforts by organized forces and local authorities. However, the exact number of cattle taken remains unclear and will need to be confirmed by the owners.

“The government of Lakes State strongly condemns this act of violence. We call on the leadership of Unity State to take responsibility for their armed youth and ensure such criminals are brought under control,” Kerjok stated. “Lakes State cannot cross into neighboring states to pursue criminals. That’s the role of the Unity State authorities.”

He highlighted the persistent insecurity faced by border communities in Rumbek North, Rumbek Central, and Yirol East, which remain vulnerable to armed incursions. Just last week, four fishermen were killed in Yirol East in a similar attack.

“We urge the people of both Lakes and Unity States to embrace peace. We are all South Sudanese—whether from Bahr el Ghazal, Unity, or Greater Equatoria. There is no need to subject ourselves and our properties to violence,” Kerjok emphasized.

He also called on the youth to reflect on their role in society and urged both state and national governments to expedite disarmament efforts.

“There are still too many firearms in the hands of civilians. This makes it difficult for any government to maintain security. We need to disarm our youth and isolate those who continue to carry weapons illegally.”

Unity State Responds

Gabriel Majok Bol, Commissioner of Panyijiar County in Unity State, confirmed that youth from his county were involved in the attack.

“I received the information this morning while I was on my way to church in Bentiu,” he said. “Our criminals attacked a cattle camp in Rumbek North.”

Majok said intervention will only be possible once the armed youth return from the field.

“I want to assure the people of Lakes State that I have previously returned stolen cattle when similar incidents occurred. Once they return to the county, we will take appropriate action.”

He stressed that the attack was carried out by a criminal group and not the entire Panyijiar community.

Civil Society Condemns Violence

Daniel Laat Kon Ater, a civil society activist in Lakes State, condemned the attack and called for urgent security deployment along the borders of Unity and Lakes States.

“Armed criminals continue to move freely in the forests and attack vulnerable civilians. This is unacceptable. We call on both state governments to increase security presence and protect our people,” he said.

Laat also appealed to the youth of Lakes State to refrain from retaliatory attacks.

“We urge our youth to defend their communities responsibly but not to replicate the actions of the attackers. We mourn with the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

