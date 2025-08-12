12th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | Peace   |   R-JMEC warns of increasing risk of return to protracted armed conflict

R-JMEC warns of increasing risk of return to protracted armed conflict

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 3 hours ago

RJMEC Chief of Staff, Amb. Berhanu Kebede - Photo credit: R-JMEC X handle

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC) has warned that the current situation in the country risks sliding back into a prolonged armed conflict.

The peace monitoring body raised the concern during a meeting with the visiting African Union Peace and Security Council in Juba on Monday.

Addressing the delegation, Ambassador Berhanu Kebede, the R-JMEC Chief of Staff, said the peace process needs the joint efforts of all stakeholders to help steer the country back on the path to peace.

He called for stronger joint and direct engagement by the AU Peace and Security Council, the AU High-Level Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan, and African Union leaders to push for full implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Amb. Kebede said the peace guarantors must continue working to support de-escalation efforts and ensure respect for the Permanent Ceasefire.

He also urged AU member states to speak with one voice through their capitals and promote a common position on the peace process.

Amb. Kebede further called on the parties to the peace deal to avoid actions that increase tensions.

He said the parties must show leadership by ending unilateral decisions, releasing all detainees unconditionally, embracing dialogue, and returning to inclusive implementation of the agreement.

Looking ahead to the elections in December 2026, the R-JMEC official said it is also crucial to fund the National Constitutional Review Commission and the National Elections Commission to allow them to complete the constitution-making and electoral processes.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Senior four exam results delayed, new release date announced 1

Senior four exam results delayed, new release date announced

Published August 6, 2025

Par’s group urges activation of security mechanisms, calls for Machar’s release 2

Par’s group urges activation of security mechanisms, calls for Machar’s release

Published August 5, 2025

Juba Intl. Airport manager removed in internal resuffle 3

Juba Intl. Airport manager removed in internal resuffle

Published August 6, 2025

Speaker: Higher education minister admits mistake in Indian scholarship selection 4

Speaker: Higher education minister admits mistake in Indian scholarship selection

Published August 6, 2025

MPs debate Speaker Kumba’s title after “Ms.” reference 5

MPs debate Speaker Kumba’s title after “Ms.” reference

Published August 7, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UN truck ambushed on Juba-Mundri road, driver injured – official

Published 38 minutes ago

‘I love chicken’: Why a medic left hospital to become a successful poultry farmer

Published 2 hours ago

AU visit won’t resolve political deadlock – analyst

Published 2 hours ago

R-JMEC warns of increasing risk of return to protracted armed conflict

Published 3 hours ago

Ethiopia freezes bank accounts of 138 suspects over ‘illegal foreign currency’ activities

Published 3 hours ago

Kuol tells AU delegation Machar’s detention is criminal matter

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.