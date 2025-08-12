R-JMEC warns of increasing risk of return to protracted armed conflict

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC) has warned that the current situation in the country risks sliding back into a prolonged armed conflict.

The peace monitoring body raised the concern during a meeting with the visiting African Union Peace and Security Council in Juba on Monday.

Addressing the delegation, Ambassador Berhanu Kebede, the R-JMEC Chief of Staff, said the peace process needs the joint efforts of all stakeholders to help steer the country back on the path to peace.

He called for stronger joint and direct engagement by the AU Peace and Security Council, the AU High-Level Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan, and African Union leaders to push for full implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Amb. Kebede said the peace guarantors must continue working to support de-escalation efforts and ensure respect for the Permanent Ceasefire.

He also urged AU member states to speak with one voice through their capitals and promote a common position on the peace process.

Amb. Kebede further called on the parties to the peace deal to avoid actions that increase tensions.

He said the parties must show leadership by ending unilateral decisions, releasing all detainees unconditionally, embracing dialogue, and returning to inclusive implementation of the agreement.

Looking ahead to the elections in December 2026, the R-JMEC official said it is also crucial to fund the National Constitutional Review Commission and the National Elections Commission to allow them to complete the constitution-making and electoral processes.