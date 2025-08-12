AU visit won’t resolve political deadlock – analyst

A political analyst says the recent visit by the African Union Peace and Security Council to Juba is unlikely to resolve the ongoing political deadlock in the country.

Dr. Abraham Kuol Nyuon said the AU lacks the military capacity to enforce its resolutions and that mistrust between rival parties continues to block progress.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Dr. Nyuon said past interventions by the AU, including efforts by the Panel of the Wise, failed to reduce political tensions in South Sudan.

“Well, it depends on the personalities of the individuals who are within the committee of African Union Peace and Security,” he said.

Dr. Nyuon also noted that the AU’s recommendations often fail at the local level due to weak political will from South Sudan’s leaders.

“So I am still hopeful, knowing the kind of tension and then the way the current situation becomes so fluid, I am still sure this coming of Security Council or African Union will not produce or will not give an impact to the issues that are affecting the country,” he added.

He warned that the peace agreement remains only partially implemented.

Dr. Kuol pointed to the recent detention of the First Vice President, which triggered clashes in several parts of the country as both sides showed military strength.

However, he said the relative calm in recent months could be due to a political stalemate or parties regrouping.

On Monday, President Salva Kiir reaffirmed his commitment to fully implement the peace agreement.

