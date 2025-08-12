12th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | Peace | Politics   |   AU visit won’t resolve political deadlock – analyst

AU visit won’t resolve political deadlock – analyst

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 hours ago

Dr Abraham Kuol Nyuon, a Professor of Political Science at the University of Juba

A political analyst says the recent visit by the African Union Peace and Security Council to Juba is unlikely to resolve the ongoing political deadlock in the country.

Dr. Abraham Kuol Nyuon said the AU lacks the military capacity to enforce its resolutions and that mistrust between rival parties continues to block progress.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Dr. Nyuon said past interventions by the AU, including efforts by the Panel of the Wise, failed to reduce political tensions in South Sudan.

“Well, it depends on the personalities of the individuals who are within the committee of African Union Peace and Security,” he said.

Dr. Nyuon also noted that the AU’s recommendations often fail at the local level due to weak political will from South Sudan’s leaders.

“So I am still hopeful, knowing the kind of tension and then the way the current situation becomes so fluid, I am still sure this coming of Security Council or African Union will not produce or will not give an impact to the issues that are affecting the country,” he added.

He warned that the peace agreement remains only partially implemented.

Dr. Kuol pointed to the recent detention of the First Vice President, which triggered clashes in several parts of the country as both sides showed military strength.

However, he said the relative calm in recent months could be due to a political stalemate or parties regrouping.

On Monday, President Salva Kiir reaffirmed his commitment to fully implement the peace agreement.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Senior four exam results delayed, new release date announced 1

Senior four exam results delayed, new release date announced

Published August 6, 2025

Par’s group urges activation of security mechanisms, calls for Machar’s release 2

Par’s group urges activation of security mechanisms, calls for Machar’s release

Published August 5, 2025

Juba Intl. Airport manager removed in internal resuffle 3

Juba Intl. Airport manager removed in internal resuffle

Published August 6, 2025

Speaker: Higher education minister admits mistake in Indian scholarship selection 4

Speaker: Higher education minister admits mistake in Indian scholarship selection

Published August 6, 2025

MPs debate Speaker Kumba’s title after “Ms.” reference 5

MPs debate Speaker Kumba’s title after “Ms.” reference

Published August 7, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UN truck ambushed on Juba-Mundri road, driver injured – official

Published 38 minutes ago

‘I love chicken’: Why a medic left hospital to become a successful poultry farmer

Published 2 hours ago

AU visit won’t resolve political deadlock – analyst

Published 2 hours ago

R-JMEC warns of increasing risk of return to protracted armed conflict

Published 3 hours ago

Ethiopia freezes bank accounts of 138 suspects over ‘illegal foreign currency’ activities

Published 3 hours ago

Kuol tells AU delegation Machar’s detention is criminal matter

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.