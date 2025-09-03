MSF evacuates 1,000 from Old Fangak flood

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has successfully evacuated over 1,000 residents from Old Fangak, Jonglei State, after a critical dyke breached on August 30, 2025.

In a statement by MSF on Wednesday, September 3, the resulting floods rapidly inundated the town, requiring immediate action to save lives.

At approximately 11 PM on 30 August, local dyke watchers issued urgent calls for community assistance

to repair a leaking dyke. However, after just two hours of effort, the dyke gave way, unleashing a torrent of water.

“Everyone left immediately, running in all directions, most towards their homes to evacuate their

families,” says Lony Diang Top Buom, a member of MSF staff residing in Old Fangak.

Upon receiving reports of the disaster, MSF immediately mobilised a team from Toch. “We don’t usually move by boat at night in these areas due to safety risks, but we had to prioritise saving lives that were in imminent danger,” says Atsuhiko Ochiai, MSF deputy head of mission for South Sudan.

MSF teams coordinated with local authorities to secure larger commercial boats for evacuation.

Over the following days, MSF facilitated multiple trips, evacuating over 1,000 individuals by the end of

Monday 1 September, including many vulnerable women and children, to Toch and Paguir, nearby towns

less affected by flooding.

MSF staff who live in the community recount harrowing experiences as floodwaters surged through the

homes of people in the town. Many were forced to take refuge on roofs and dykes, waiting for rescue.

“I saw families struggling against the rising waters, their biggest fear being the safety of their children,” says Malik Nhial Puok Nyakun, a member of MSF staff and resident of Old Fangak.

“Many of us left our beds, our belongings, our homes, just to carry the little ones to the dyke and wait for rescue boats. I left with nothing except my family. Everything else is now underwater.”

For those remaining in Old Fangak, fear and uncertainty persist. Residents face rising water levels that

threaten their safety.

Many have resorted to precarious positions on rooftops and makeshift rafts, or perched atop the dykes as a refuge from the surging flood, hoping for rescue or that the waters would recede.

The flooding crisis in Old Fangak has reached alarming levels, described by locals as the worst they have

ever seen.

Environmental factors, combined with the region’s ongoing instability, have worsened the situation, with floodwaters rising daily and significant portions of surrounding villages submerged.

The community, already vulnerable due to years of conflict, is now grappling with the devastating impacts of this natural disaster.

“Most of the flooding we’ve seen has been due to heavy rains, but this is the first time the dykes have broken so catastrophically,” Malik adds.

With the start of the rainy season, the situation is likely to get even worse over the coming months.

In August 2024, MSF supported communities living in Old Fangak to reinforce dykes against severe flooding as floodwaters rose to unprecedented levels. With access remaining difficult due to insecurity, supporting people living in this area is challenging.

In May 2025, MSF closed its hospital in Old Fangak after the facility was bombed in an airstrike. Today, the hospital premises are completely flooded.

MSF is continuing to assess the situation on the ground to identify the biggest needs. “The main goal is to get people to safety first, then we can assess what kind of assistance they need,” adds Mr Ochiai.

