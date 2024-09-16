Public reacts to election delay, transitional period extension

Public reaction has been mixed following the peace parties’ decision to delay elections and extend the transitional period by two years.



Last week, the transitional government extended its tenure until December 2026, a decision aimed at implementing pending tasks.

Presidential Adviser on National Security, Hon. Tut Gatluak told reporters that the extension is an opportunity to implement the critical remaining protocols in the R-ARCSS, such as the permanent constitution process, census, and the registration of political parties.

According to the statement, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro said the extension is in response to the recommendations from both electoral institutions and the security sector.

Reacting to the move, a section of citizens say extending the current government is an extension of the suffering of the common citizens.

Others agree with the extension, saying critical provisions of the peace pact should be first implemented before the conduct of general elections.

Deng Santo, a resident of Wau, argues that the extension does not serve the public’s interests and will only exacerbate their suffering.

“This extension serves neither the people’s interest nor their well-being; it undermines citizens’ rights. We want freedom and essential services,” Deng stated.

“This transitional government, regardless of whether it is extended indefinitely, will not advance South Sudan or address our concerns. It fails to listen to our voices. We are suffering, but we hold on to our faith,” he said.

Samuel Suleiman, a resident of Juba, welcomed the extension, citing that the security arrangements have not yet been fully implemented.

“If the government had insisted on holding elections in December 2024, it would have posed a serious problem for us,” said Suleiman.

“There are still critical tasks in the peace agreement that remain unresolved. Holding elections at that time would have set us back to square one. We need unified forces, a permanent constitution, and a military that serves the nation, not political parties.”

He added, “I appreciate the government for the extension and for listening to our concerns.”

In contrast, Deng Diing, a resident of Wau, expressed scepticism about the extension.

“Even if the transition period were extended for more years, I doubt anything would change. The government has already failed to implement the agreement effectively. As a citizen, I see no reason to believe that an extension will lead to full implementation of the agreement.”

Deng continued, “The extension only exacerbates the current economic situation. The government has not adequately monitored the economy or addressed the needs of South Sudan’s people. Things are getting worse, and I see no reason to trust that this extension will provide a solution. We remain as abandoned as ever.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Sudanese leader Al-Burhan in Juba for talks with President Kiir Previous Post