CES govt promises tough stance against corruption

The Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria, Paulino Lukudu, said the state government’s priority is to fight corruption at all levels and provide essential services to the people.

Lukudu also emphasized the necessity of rule of law, human rights, and accountability, which he said aligned with key principles for sustainable development and stable governance.

According to him, the administration of Governor Augustino Jadalla will ensure that governance reaches the grassroots by engaging all levels of government.

In an interview with Eye Radio on International Democracy Day, the deputy governor also underscores the importance of justice and accountability.

“As a deputy governor, my ultimate goal is to ensure that there is good governance in place when there is good governance,” he said.

“There will be service delivery. There will be the rule of law, an effective governance system, and respect for humanity and human rights. We will make sure that there is zero tolerance for corruption.”

In May 2024, Central Equatoria State established three committees to evaluate the revenue, assets, and administrative performance of the former governor, Emmanuel Adil Anthony.

Three months later, the committees submitted their report to Governor Augustino Jadallah Wani, according to one of the committee members.

“This is exactly what we have started as the new administration in central Equatoria Government with the support of the state governor.”

“That’s why we have started first with accountability, and you have seen how he has been very serious on issues to do it: corruption and accountability in the government of the state.”

In August, Governor Jadalla’s office reported that the committee found the former governor failed to remit funds, but Adil’s former spokesperson quickly dismissed the claims as a political witch hunt.



Speaking on behalf of the current administration, the governor’s press secretary, Waakhe Wudu, criticized former Governor Emmanuel Adil’s administration, alleging it rendered state institutions without cash transfers. Wudu claimed that the former administration rarely facilitated cash transfers, with revenue-generating agencies failing to remit funds through the bank. But Derick Derickson, the Press Secretary in former Governor Adil’s office, dismissed these accusations as inaccurate and misleading, contending that the current Minister of Finance, who previously served with Adil, could attest to the accuracy of their financial practices.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Public reacts to election delay, transitional period extension Previous Post