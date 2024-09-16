16th September 2024
Sudanese leader Al-Burhan in Juba for talks with President Kiir

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 9 hours ago

President Kiir and President Al-Burhan stand at ease during the singing of a national anthem at Juba International Airport after the latter arrived in the capital on Monday, September 16, 2024. (Photo: Office of the President/Facebook).

The head of Sudan’s ruling military council, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, arrived in Juba on Monday to hold “crucial” bilateral meetings with his counterpart President Salva Kiir.

Al-Burhan was received by President Kiir at Juba International Airport for his second visit to the country since war erupted in his country on April 15, 2023.

Foreign Minister Ramadan Abdalla Mohammed Goc said the two leaders are set to address pressing issues impacting both countries.

Minister Goc said the discussions are expected to focus on enhancing regional peace and stability through constructive dialogue and cooperation.

“The purpose of the visit is, there are so many issues of concern of the two countries, many issues will be raised from our side as South Sudan and also from their side,” Goc said, speaking to state-owned broadcaster SSBC.

“After the joint meeting, the minister of foreign affairs of South Sudan and minister of foreign affairs of Sudan will have a joint press conference so that we tell you exactly what happened.”

In September 2023, Al-Burhan visited Juba to discuss the Sudan war with President Kiir, as a South Sudan official said it was in the interest of South Sudan to find a solution to the crisis affecting its neighbor.

Juba is grappling with inflation after the Sudan war damaged facilities transporting two-third of the country’s crude oil to the Red Sea, depriving it of the chief crucial revenue generator.

 

