Prof. Taban Lo’Liyong urges creation of cultural centres nationwide

A prominent South Sudanese writer has called on communities across the nation to create cultural centres akin to the Bari Community Center in Juba.

Professor Taban Lo’Liyong, who emphasized the vital role of cultural spaces in preserving heritage and fostering unity, made this remark during an interview with Eye Radio on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Honoured as Person of the Year at the 2024 Derik Cultural Festival in Juba, Professor Lo’Liyong stressed that communities should embrace their languages to preserve their culture.

He noted that the Bari community was the first to establish a cultural centre in the country.

“We wish all our 64 South Sudanese tribes can be fluent in their languages and can write in their language, and even can write their names in their languages,” said Prof Lo’Liyong.

“I wish every tribe’s language like Dinka, Nuer, Anyua and others to build their cultural centres,” he said.

“Bari Cultural Center has already been built, and I am grateful, it is my tribe I am proud of it, it’s my tribe which has built it,” he added.

Lo’Liyong stated that individuals with financial resources can support their communities by contributing to the construction of cultural centres.

“Why do we have millionaires, we have Bari millionaires, Nuer millionaires, and many other millionaires from other tribes. We have people who have millions and they don’t think of donating to their cultural centre,” Prof Lo’Liyong stated.

“It’s good to donate a million pounds to build your cultural centres so that if you don’t have anywhere to go during the day, you can go to Dinka or any other community cultural centre,” he said.

“You don’t need to go to under trees and lie down under somebody else veranda,” he added.

Professor Lo’Liyong suggested that individuals could also establish community cultural centres and name them after themselves, creating a lasting legacy for future generations.

“What are our values, what are our most important worthy of being preserved? Why don’t we care much and don’t think about our values, so what are we thinking,” Prof Lo Liyong said.

“We have money, we can build houses, don’t we want shades in town that we can use as our cultural centre? If you can’t do it as a tribe, do it for yourself, even in your little village,” he stated.

“A Nuer man can build a cultural centre for Nuer but in his name, why not do things of that nature?” he added.

The fourth edition of the Derik Cultural Festival is expected to commence at the University of Juba on November 4, 2024.

The week-long festival is expected to run till November 18, 2024, and will feature music, traditional dances, drama, a book exhibition and public lectures on a range of topics.

The Derick Cultural Festival is an annual fixture on the social calendar in honour of renowned South Sudanese artist, actor and drama writer, Derik Alfred who died in October 2021.

