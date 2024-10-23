Frustrations as Gudele road condition worsens

Activist Edmund Yakani and some Juba residents have criticized the deteriorating Gudele road under the watch of the authorities.

The road is key to the densely populated area in the capital city.

However, its condition has worsened following heavy downpours in recent days which filled up the potholes, causing tide traffic jams and delays for motorists.

The situation has angered road users and pedestrians, with some taking to social media to express their frustrations over the inaction by the authorities.

A resident who referred to himself as a concerned citizen wrote a letter addressed to Juba City Mayor to voice his pain concerning the bad condition of the Gudele-Lou road.

In his letter, the criticized authorities for not addressing the issue effectively, saying the road has long been a source of failure even for the previous administrations.

He urged the Mayor to take immediate action as the office holder nears his 100-day in office.

“Gudele-Lou road has been a failure to many of your predecessors, simply because this particular road has been used as a source of enriching individuals by doing a rehabilitation that could only last for a few rainy days,” he stated.



The writer went on to say despite the road’s poor condition, it could be rehabilitated using basic construction techniques and the expertise of engineers from the Juba City Council (JCC) and the Central Equatoria State Ministry of Roads and Bridges.

Some Gudele residents bearing brunt of the poor road on day-to day basis have voiced similar concerns.

Meanwhile, a civil society activist Edund Yakani appeals to the National Minister of Road and Bridges, Central Equatoria and Juba City Council to collaborate and fix the potholes on Gudele road immediately.

Edmond Yakani who is the Executive Director of CEPO, pointed to the fact that the President uses this road to his Luri site.

Speaking to Eye Radio via WhatsApp, Yakani urged leaders at all levels to take responsibility for repairing the road, adding the citizens of Gudele have suffered using it.

“I appeal to the leaders at the national, Central Equatoria State , and Juba City levels to take the responsibility for fixing the potholes on Gudele road. Our citizens who are living in Gudele have suffered a lot because of these potholes.

“Fixing those potholes does not cause huge money, we have national construction companies that can be tasked to fix those potholes.

“I don’t know if some of the leaders have come across these potholes, and I wonder how do they pass on those spots, especially those who move with motorcade.”