Jonglei Deputy Governor decries gender disparity in civil service positions

The Deputy Governor of Jonglei state says top civil servant positions such as undersecretaries, director generals and directors are dominated by men, depriving qualified women of the positions.

Atong Kuol Manyang emphasized the need for gender equality in leadership during the 4th Annual Women’s Conference on Women, Peace, and Security in Juba on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

He highlighted that women are often relegated to low-paying roles such as secretaries, clerks, messengers, and cleaners within government institutions.

Atond stated that women deserve the opportunity to hold top positions, just like their male counterparts.

“Those high positions like some that I held at the state level come with prices, whereby to be recognized, accepted and appreciated by the public as competent,” Atong said.

“Women have to work extra hard and prove beyond any reasonable doubt that they deserve the positions,” she said.

“More needs to be done in the public sector, where civil servants’ top positions such as undersecretaries, director generals and directors are more held by men. While the majority of women are in low paying such as secretaries, clerks, messengers and cleaners,” she added.

Atong went on to say women’s inclusion should be prioritized to enable them to contribute effectively to the reconstruction of the country alongside their counterparts.

The deputy governor stated that women should not be seen as helpless victims but as leaders capable of articulating and amplifying critical issues.

Atong noted that women’s inclusion must be a priority in the peace process, advocating for their involvement not only in parliament but also in dialogues and meetings aimed at reconstructing South Sudan.

She added that for women’s inclusion to be effective, they need to be empowered through capacity building, microfinancing for their small businesses to promote self-reliance, and advocating for girls’ education and adult education.

Other recommendations include creating safe spaces for dialogue, providing kindergarten services at workplaces for mothers, building alliances for collective action, and considering the role of young women as future leaders.

“Women should not only be seen as helpless victims but as leaders in various areas who should be given spaces to articulate and amplify their voices,” Atong said.

“We should be in leadership positions and partners with men to effectively contribute to the reconstruction of South Sudan now and beyond. This is possible if women’s inclusion is prioritized at every stage of the peace process,” she said.

“Women carry the burden of conflict and should not only be in parliament but should also be included in peace-making processes, public services, community meetings, and dialogue,” she stated.

The 4th Annual National Conference on Women’s Peace and Security is being held under the theme “Forging Collaboration for Advancing Women’s Leadership for Lasting Peace and Security in South Sudan.”

The conference brought together women from across all states and administrative areas, including government officials, honorable members of parliament, civil society organizations, and Christian-based and women-led organizations.

Key areas being addressed include the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) and strategies for women to implement over the next 24 months of the extension.

Other important topics include updates and strategies for including women in the permanent constitution-making process, women’s strategies for the transition period, mental health for women leaders (including self-care, mediation, and mindfulness), and the impact of climate change on women and girls, among other issues.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter