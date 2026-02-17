Prof Akech clarifies exam access following tuition fee concerns

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba, Professor John Akech, has dismissed reports alleging that students were barred from sitting for their examinations due to unpaid tuition fees.

The clarification follows the circulation of images online suggesting a standoff at the campus gates. According to Prof. Akech, while the university requires tuition clearance for examination eligibility, no student was denied the opportunity to sit for their papers. Instead, the institution implemented a system of “undertakings” to accommodate those facing financial difficulties.

Professor Akech explained that the Dean’s Board initially issued examination numbers only to students who had cleared their financial dues.

However, recognizing the high number of students with outstanding balances, the administration allowed those who had paid only partially—or not at all—to sign a formal commitment to settle their accounts at a later date.

“We found a significant number of students had either paid nothing or only half of the installment,” Prof. Akech stated. “They were sorted out and signed an undertaking that they will pay.”

Addressing reports of unrest at the Customs Campus, the Vice Chancellor clarified that the “buildup” of students was a result of slow administrative processing of these undertaking forms, rather than security-related tension.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized that the university remains in a delicate financial position, as it relies almost exclusively on student fees to remain operational. These funds are critical for infrastructure development, campus maintenance, and the payment of incentives to lecturers.

“We need this money to be able to operate; it is the only thing we depend on,” Prof. Akech noted. “To operate, do maintenance, and do infrastructure development, we need these funds secured.”

The university’s decision to allow students to sit for exams under an undertaking highlights the ongoing struggle to balance the financial sustainability of South Sudan’s premier higher education institution with the economic hardships facing its student body.

