17th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   Prof Akech clarifies exam access following tuition fee concerns

Prof Akech clarifies exam access following tuition fee concerns

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 3 hours ago

Students wait in line at the University of Juba on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, as administrators conduct a screening exercise for tuition payments. Vice Chancellor Prof. John Akec noted that the process caused a "buildup" at the gate but ensured all students eventually gained access through signed undertakings. (Photo: Courtesy)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba, Professor John Akech, has dismissed reports alleging that students were barred from sitting for their examinations due to unpaid tuition fees.

The clarification follows the circulation of images online suggesting a standoff at the campus gates. According to Prof. Akech, while the university requires tuition clearance for examination eligibility, no student was denied the opportunity to sit for their papers. Instead, the institution implemented a system of “undertakings” to accommodate those facing financial difficulties.

Professor Akech explained that the Dean’s Board initially issued examination numbers only to students who had cleared their financial dues.

However, recognizing the high number of students with outstanding balances, the administration allowed those who had paid only partially—or not at all—to sign a formal commitment to settle their accounts at a later date.

“We found a significant number of students had either paid nothing or only half of the installment,” Prof. Akech stated. “They were sorted out and signed an undertaking that they will pay.”

Addressing reports of unrest at the Customs Campus, the Vice Chancellor clarified that the “buildup” of students was a result of slow administrative processing of these undertaking forms, rather than security-related tension.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized that the university remains in a delicate financial position, as it relies almost exclusively on student fees to remain operational. These funds are critical for infrastructure development, campus maintenance, and the payment of incentives to lecturers.

“We need this money to be able to operate; it is the only thing we depend on,” Prof. Akech noted. “To operate, do maintenance, and do infrastructure development, we need these funds secured.”

The university’s decision to allow students to sit for exams under an undertaking highlights the ongoing struggle to balance the financial sustainability of South Sudan’s premier higher education institution with the economic hardships facing its student body.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir vows to restore peace in South Sudan and Sudan at AU summit 1

Kiir vows to restore peace in South Sudan and Sudan at AU summit

Published February 14, 2026

Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank 2

Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank

Published 22 hours ago

Court adjourns Machar trial after judge finds expert report ‘disorganised’ 3

Court adjourns Machar trial after judge finds expert report ‘disorganised’

Published February 13, 2026

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa 4

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa

Published February 15, 2026

The Empty Vault: Aggrey Tisa on how oil diversion and shadow markets drained South Sudan’s reserves 5

The Empty Vault: Aggrey Tisa on how oil diversion and shadow markets drained South Sudan’s reserves

Published February 12, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Governor Adil orders restoration of power in Yei town

Published 36 minutes ago

Three dead in kidnapping, road accident, and land dispute in Wau

Published 58 minutes ago

Governor Adil pushes for Tali PHCC to be upgraded to hospital

Published 1 hour ago

Prof Akech clarifies exam access following tuition fee concerns

Published 3 hours ago

Budget Hearing: Stakeholders propose 2% State levy to rescue Higher Education

Published 4 hours ago

Minister Chagor attends Global Tourism Resilience Day in Nairobi

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.