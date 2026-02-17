Governor Adil pushes for Tali PHCC to be upgraded to hospital

The Governor of Central Equatoria, Emmanuel Adil Anthony, has requested the national Ministry of Health to upgrade Tali Primary Health Care Center in Terekeka County into a hospital.

Governor Adil said the center serves not only residents of Terekeka County but also communities in Awerial County in Lakes State.

He added that the upgrade would allow the facility to provide services such as surgery in the area.

The governor made the remarks following a meeting with national Minister of Health Sarah Cleto Rial yesterday.

“In the new mapping of primary health care centers in Central Equatoria, two facilities were identified, including Tali Primary Health Care Center.

“We have requested that Tali be upgraded to a hospital because it serves people from Lakes State, Central Equatoria, and Western Equatoria. Considering the long distances people travel, upgrading it would allow surgery and other services to be provided there,” Governor Adil said.

Minister Cleto said she will visit Tali Primary Health Care Center today to assess the facility and advise on how to proceed with the Governor’s request.

She said she will lead a delegation of technical experts from the Ministry of Health, together with the State Minister of Health.

“The first visit will be to Tali Primary Health Care Center on 17 February. We will go together with the State Health Minister. The governor has provided details about the facility and the community it serves, and has requested that it be upgraded to a hospital. During the visit, my technical team will advise on how to proceed with this request,” Minister Cleto said.

