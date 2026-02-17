17th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Central Equatoria State | Governance | Health | National News | News   |   Governor Adil pushes for Tali PHCC to be upgraded to hospital

Governor Adil pushes for Tali PHCC to be upgraded to hospital

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony, the Governor of Central Equatoria State - Credit: Office of the Governor - CES/Facebook - March 28, 2024

The Governor of Central Equatoria, Emmanuel Adil Anthony, has requested the national Ministry of Health to upgrade Tali Primary Health Care Center in Terekeka County into a hospital.

Governor Adil said the center serves not only residents of Terekeka County but also communities in Awerial County in Lakes State.

He added that the upgrade would allow the facility to provide services such as surgery in the area.

The governor made the remarks following a meeting with national Minister of Health Sarah Cleto Rial yesterday.

“In the new mapping of primary health care centers in Central Equatoria, two facilities were identified, including Tali Primary Health Care Center.

“We have requested that Tali be upgraded to a hospital because it serves people from Lakes State, Central Equatoria, and Western Equatoria. Considering the long distances people travel, upgrading it would allow surgery and other services to be provided there,” Governor Adil said.

Minister Cleto said she will visit Tali Primary Health Care Center today to assess the facility and advise on how to proceed with the Governor’s request.

She said she will lead a delegation of technical experts from the Ministry of Health, together with the State Minister of Health.

“The first visit will be to Tali Primary Health Care Center on 17 February. We will go together with the State Health Minister. The governor has provided details about the facility and the community it serves, and has requested that it be upgraded to a hospital. During the visit, my technical team will advise on how to proceed with this request,” Minister Cleto said.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir vows to restore peace in South Sudan and Sudan at AU summit 1

Kiir vows to restore peace in South Sudan and Sudan at AU summit

Published February 14, 2026

Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank 2

Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank

Published 22 hours ago

Court adjourns Machar trial after judge finds expert report ‘disorganised’ 3

Court adjourns Machar trial after judge finds expert report ‘disorganised’

Published February 13, 2026

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa 4

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa

Published February 15, 2026

The Empty Vault: Aggrey Tisa on how oil diversion and shadow markets drained South Sudan’s reserves 5

The Empty Vault: Aggrey Tisa on how oil diversion and shadow markets drained South Sudan’s reserves

Published February 12, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Governor Adil orders restoration of power in Yei town

Published 35 minutes ago

Three dead in kidnapping, road accident, and land dispute in Wau

Published 57 minutes ago

Governor Adil pushes for Tali PHCC to be upgraded to hospital

Published 1 hour ago

Prof Akech clarifies exam access following tuition fee concerns

Published 3 hours ago

Budget Hearing: Stakeholders propose 2% State levy to rescue Higher Education

Published 4 hours ago

Minister Chagor attends Global Tourism Resilience Day in Nairobi

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.