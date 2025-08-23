Envoy Adut outlines plan to bridge gap between govt and citizens

The Senior Presidential Envoy on Special Programs, Adut Salva Kiir Mayardit, has pledged to prioritize services in the education, health, tourism, and hospitality sectors, saying that these areas are central to closing the gap between leadership and citizens.

She made the remarks after taking her oath of office at the State House on Friday.

Envoy Adut was sworn in alongside two new finance officials and Joseph Mum Majak, the new Minister of Investment.

Appearing on State television SSBC, Adut said: “I would like to say that being born in the movement and having moved around, I’m able to identify with the struggles of our vulnerable communities, and thus we shall provide services in the education sector, the health sector, tourism, hospitality — all the sectors that can bring and bridge the gap between Your Excellency and these people.

“This is also a promise that I will make because I will work with respect, I will work with integrity, professionalism, and above everything else, with utmost worthiness.”

During the ceremony, she said she sees her role as a representative of women, youth, the vulnerable, and those whose voices are often unheard.

She added that while criticism may not always be easy to accept, she remains open to it.

“I’m representing a lot of groups. I’m representing women. I’m representing the youth. I’m representing all those who serve our nation. I’m representing the vulnerable. I’m representing those who have unspoken voices because you can speak through me,” she said.

“I understand the pressure that I’m in. The policy-making will also not be easy. So, I would be seeking advice and consulting with the networks that I have — our uncles, our aunties, our mother. One of the things I would like to do is that I am open to criticism as well. I may not like it all, but I will take it in.”

Adut also thanked those who attended the event and acknowledged the long hours they spent together.

“One of the things I would like to apologize for is the fact that we’ve been sitting here for many hours, but I’m appreciative of the fact that you wanted to be with me and you wanted to celebrate with me,” she said.

However, she added that the celebration would only be meaningful when her promises are fulfilled.

“The celebration will come when we open up a 450-bed hospital. The celebration will come. So, when we have a school or a dispensary or a clinic or anything that opens — that’s when the real celebration begins. Because that’s when we will know that.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Kiir to Finance Minister: Stabilize economy and ensure transparency in managing resources Previous Post