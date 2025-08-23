Flood risk increases as Nile stations reach alert levels

Water levels at key monitoring stations along the Nile are rising with Mangala recording 14.91 meters, and Malakal at 14. 04, placing the areas in the high flood alert level. according to the latest data from the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.

In its daily River Water Levels update issued on August 21st, and shared on its official Facebook page, the Ministry reported that the Mangala Station at Bahr-el-Jebel recorded 14.91 meters, placing it in the High Flood Category.

While the level has slightly decreased, it remains above the danger threshold. While in Juba Station at Bahr-el-Jebel, the measurement was 13.07 meters, at Alert Level, showing a slight decrease but still above the threshold.

However, Bor Station (Bahr-el-Jebel) stood at 13.93 meters, also at Alert Level, and was slightly decreasing.

In the Upper Nile Region, in Malakal Station (White Nile) registered 14.04 meters, on Alert Level, and is still rising.

This includes Anakdiar Station along the Sobat River measured 4.83 meters, with levels continuing to increase.

Meanwhile, Nimule and Nyamlel Stations remain normal but are trending upward, while Wau Station is also normal but showing a decreasing trend. T

The Ministry noted that no new data was recorded for Payii in Yirol.

According to the update, Juba and Mangala have both reached Alert and High Flood levels, with mild to moderate floods likely downstream.

With most Nile monitoring stations showing elevated and rising water levels, all Nile stations are now considered at Alert Level.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to providing timely early warning updates to strengthen disaster preparedness and resilience, while urging communities in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures.

