President Ruto meets opposition leaders ahead of Juba trip

Authors: Lasuba Memo | Alhadi Hawari | Published: 5 hours ago

President William Ruto takes note in meeting with opposition delegates|Courtesy

Kenyan President  William Ruto has met Opposition parties’ representatives to the Tumaini Initiative ahead of his meeting with President Salva Kiir in Juba on Wednesday

In his Facebook page, Mr Ruto confirmed he will be meeting President Salva Kiir Mayardit in an engagement he said will lead towards the final signature and implementation of the Tumaini Initiative.

He said “as a follow up to my engagement with the Government delegation from South Sudan last week, I met Opposition parties’ representatives to the Tumaini Initiative.

According to the Kenyan President, the parties compromising the government and opposition groups have confirmed their readiness to sign the Tumaini Consensus in what he describes as the product of sustained inclusive negotiations.

Last month, the Chief Mediator of the Kenya-led peace negotiations between South Sudan government and opposition groups – Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Lazarus Sumbeiywo – told The East African newspaper that parties would sign the final agreement in November 2024.

He said the Tumaini Initiative has already completed nine protocols on key agenda items and will finalize the pending.

Sumbeiywo, who also mediated the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement that guaranteed South Sudan’s path to independence, assured that the current peace negotiations have not collapsed.

The unity government and opposition alliance (SSOMA) and other stakeholders, kicked off negotiations in May 2024 to bring about lasting peace incorporating all the holdout groups that have not signed the 2018 peace deal.

President Ruto meets opposition leaders ahead of Juba trip

Published 5 hours ago

