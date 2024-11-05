Lawmakers move 2024-2025 fiscal budget to third reading

The National Legislature has moved the 2024-2025 National Budget to the third reading stage following discussions that underscored significant concerns regarding fiscal discipline and sector funding.

The budget, initially tabled by the Minister of Finance and Planning on September 25, was presented in its second reading on Tuesday, November 5.

During the session, the Chairperson of the Economic and Finance Committee revealed a substantial deficit in the draft budget, which stands at 46% of the total budget.

Honourable Michael Ayuen highlighted alarming overspending by various government agencies in the 2023-2024 fiscal year, with the Ministry of Finance and Planning leading the over-expenditure at a staggering 3,860%.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs also exceeded its budget by 912%, indicating widespread issues with budgetary control across government departments.

MPs voiced their concerns over the insufficient allocation for the health sector in the proposed budget, emphasizing that ongoing underfunding has led to neglect of essential health services and unnecessary loss of life.

They called for urgent increases in health funding to address critical gaps and improve healthcare access for South Sudanese citizens.

Additionally, MPs stressed the need for adequate funding for peace implementation efforts, warning that insufficient resources could jeopardize the ongoing peace process.

Legislators expressed their desire for clarity from the Ministry of Finance on strategies to address the significant budget deficit and urged the ministry to outline actionable steps for managing the shortfall.

Moreover, MPs called for the clearance of outstanding salary arrears owed to civil servants, many of whom have gone over 11 months without pay.

They argued that delayed salary payments have adversely affected public service morale and disrupted essential government functions.

The legislature’s thorough examination of budget allocations and spending patterns is crucial for ensuring fiscal discipline and aligning expenditures with national priorities as South Sudan navigates its economic challenges and works towards stability.

